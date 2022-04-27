Credibility of GOAT Rapper/Wrestler John Cena Questioned by Amateur

John Cena, widely agreed by most experts to be both the greatest wrestler of all time and the greatest rapper of all time, has been accused of plagiarism by Copywrite, a rapper from the city of Columbus, Ohio who has been described as an "underground hip hop artist," which means just like those indie wrestlers from AEW, he was never able to take his career to the big time. That's unlike John Cena, who is a sixteen-time world champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, an elite Hollywood movie star, and a platinum-selling recording artist for his influential 2005 rap album, You Can't See Me. However, now Cena is being accused of ripping off his lyrics from Copywrite, which The Chadster finds to be just so wiggity wiggity wack, y'all! Auugh man! So unfair!

A press release from Amalgam Digital, Copyrwrite's record label who are likely in cahoots with AEW President Tony Khan to make The Chadster sexually impotent with these attacks against The Chadster's beloved WWE, proves that they have zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. The press release reads:

On his new album The High Exhaulted II, buzzing Columbus rapper Copywrite has shared news of an intriguing situation that occurred with WWE wrestler John Cena. On track 3, titled "Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?", he reveals that Cena stole his lyrics for his own music and WWE performances in a barrage of bars that dissect the fiasco with the wrestler. As Copy says, he first caught Cena stealing lyrics for his WWE act as rapper on YouTube- "I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I think was the truth/ til he sent the YouTube link as the proof/ now I'm tryna think what to do". Embarrassingly for Cena, it was in fact glaringly obvious to the veteran rapper that his lyrics had been ripped off without permission, as Copy rhymes "bit it, it was so apparent". After a beat switch, the second half of the track ups the ante even further and finds him coming at Cena with sharply-crafted, fierce bars. Lines like "lies, what your rap career is based on" and "right now, John loves to play emcee" expose Cena's biting vehemently, driving home the point that he used many lifted lyrics to formulate his rap act for WWE. "Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?" is a potent diss track that attacks Cena from all angles, taking no prisoners in the process. In hip-hop history, biting lyrics and styles has always been a cardinal sin, and it appears Cena has committed these sins in regards to stealing shamelessly. "Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?" offers interesting surprises at every turn, as Copy sharply dissects the situation and throws lyrical darts at Cena with each bar.

John Cena has yet to respond to these claims, but The Chadster hopes it doesn't ruin his day the way this press release has RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. You can listen to Spoiler Alert/ Have U Cena? on Spotify, but if you do, it will just go to show that you don't understand the first thing about pro wrestling, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!