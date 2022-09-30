Crowd-Pleasing Lineup for AEW Rampage to Soothe Fan Tensions

Every time The Chadster starts to think that he might finally be able to put all of this AEW drama behind him, AEW does something that proves how Tony Khan has a personal vendetta against The Chadster and will stop at nothing to ensure that The Chadster's life is TOTALLY RUINED and The Chadster remains permanently sexually impotent. Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo in AEW and it was so bad it made even the most die-hard AEW fans start to reconsider their devotion to the company. The Chadster thought this might be the beginning of the end, AEW could go out of business, and everyone could go back to watching The Chadster's beloved WWE as the only viable mainstream option in wrestling, which is how it should be after WWE won the Monday Night Wars fair and square over twenty years ago. But no. Instead, AEW is coming back with a lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage that is sure to please fans and stop them from giving up AEW forever and going back to WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!

First of all, everybody loves The Acclaimed (except The Chadster of course — The Chadster doesn't appreciate Max Caster's disrespectful rap music, which he stole from John Cena, who invented the genre of wrestlers who rap). Well, The Acclaimed will put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against two teams: Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade. Another fan-favorite, Jamie Hayter, will compete on AEW Rampage tonight too, taking on Willow Nightingale. It doesn't stop there though. John Silver will face Rush, who is the newest official member of the AEW roster.

That's bad enough, but these personal attacks against The Chadster continue! AEW Rampage this week will also feature a match between Lee Moriarity and Fuego Del Sol, plus an appearance by Hook. Here are some unsolicited pics AEW sent The Chadster to harass him:

AEW Rampage starts at 10PM Eastern on TNT, but if you care about The Chadster's mental health, you won't tune in.

