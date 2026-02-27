Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Smjiling Friends

Smiling Friends Ending in The Daily LITG, 27th of February 2026

Smiling Friends Ending was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Smiling Friends ending after Season 3 tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories for February 27, 2026

Smiling Friends Ending was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Smiling Friends Ending and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Diamond Comics making financial demands of comic book stores

LITG two years ago… Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis

LITG three years ago, Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser

LITG four years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

LITG five years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision

LITG six years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG seven years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.

artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men. Jeff Smith , creator of Bone

, creator of Bone Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor

Marvel editor Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate

creator of Captain Ultimate Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

