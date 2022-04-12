Crunchyroll Simuldub Spring 2022 Lineup; Spy x Family English Cast

Crunchyroll has announced its full SimulDub lineup for this Spring 2022 anime season, which will be its largest in history with nearly 30 highly anticipated titles, including SPY x FAMILY, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Date A Live IV, The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, The Dawn of the Witch, and many more!

Anime fans around the world can close the case on when the English SimulDub of SPY x FAMILY will debut, as it is set to premiere on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on Crunchyroll and will continue to debut new dub episodes weekly at the same day and time. French and German dubs will also be available on April 16. The Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs will start on April 23.

With ADR direction by Cris George (Black Clover), the SPY x FAMILY English dub cast includes:

Alex Organ (Fairy Tail) – English voice of Loid Forger aka Agent Twilight

Natalie Van Sistine (Attack on Titan) – English voice of Yor Forger

Megan Shipman (Akebi's Sailor Uniform) – English voice of Anya Forger

Ahead of the April 16 English dub premiere on Crunchyroll, fans will be invited to a special watch party of the first English dub episode on Crunchyroll's Twitch channel on Friday, April 15 at 1:00 pm PT at twitch.tv/crunchyroll.

Based on the widely acclaimed, Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, SPY x FAMILY is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Hunter x Hunter; Rurouni Kenshin) with new episodes simulcast from Japan airing on Saturdays at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The first episode of SPY x FAMILY, entitled "Mission 1: Operation Strix," was simulcast in subtitles from Japan on Saturday, April 9 on Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Crunchyroll's lineup of dubbed anime for the Spring 2022 season includes:

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 – True enemies are uncovered in the continuation of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These. (Now available in English – Cast List)

Estab Life: Great Escape – In a city called "Tokyo" controlled by artificial intelligence, one group seeks to escape to new lands. (Will be available in English)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai – Follow the "indecipherable" daily lives of two students who form a particular and peculiar friendship. (Will be available in English and Latin American Spanish)

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ – Two scientists experiment with romance in the second season of Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 – The Nijigasaki High School Idol Club girls return in the newest season of the Love Live franchise! (Will be available in English)

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs – One office worker uses their otome game smarts after being reincarnated into a series they've played before! (Will be available in English, German, and French)

Tomodachi Game – Forced to join a debt repayment game, one group of high schoolers test how solid their friendships are. (Will be available in English, French, and Russian)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 – Naofumi takes up the shield once again after an ancient creature awakens, said to bring horrific disaster. (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian)

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody – A Demon Lord who wishes to taste defeat reincarnates to become perfectly average. (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)

Skeleton Knight in Another World – After being transported to the world of an MMO, one skeleton knight dons armor to protect the world from evil! (Will be available in English and German)

The Dawn of the Witch – Based in the world of Grimoire of Zero, magic students team up to perfect their skills! (Will be available in English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French)

Heroines Run the Show – A high schooler heads to Tokyo and becomes a manager-in-training for a popular idol group! (Will be available in English)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- – More rom-com mishaps come to the student council in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, German, French, and Brazilian Portuguese)

Date A Live IV – Shido's mission of sealing spirits continues in the upcoming continuation of Date A Live! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, and French)

Dance Dance Danseur – This young student will do whatever it takes to become the world's top danseur noble! (Will be available in Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

Love After World Domination – Can a forbidden romance survive between one superhero and a minion of a villainous organization!? (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French)

SPY x FAMILY – One spy, one assassin and one telepath come together to create a fake family and uphold world peace! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian)

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie – The cool "heartthrob girlfriend" debuts in the upcoming adaptation of Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian)

Aoashi – A young soccer star with hidden talent heads to Tokyo to play for a prestigious youth team! (Will be available in English and Brazilian Portuguese)

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 – Main returns for a new season of Ascendance of a Bookworm continuing her training as an apprentice priestess! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, and Russian)

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – The rebellion effort continues in the continuation of AMAIM: Warrior at the Borderline! (Will be available in English)

A Couple of Cuckoos – Originally switched at birth, two high schoolers are in for quite the engagement! (Will be available in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)

Shin Ikki Tousen – High school girls with the spirits of ancient warriors fight once again in Shin Ikki Tousen! (Will be available in English, German, and Russian )

The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm – Chise and Elias continue to uncover the mystery of the Wild Hunt in the second release of The Ancient Magus' Bride OAD series! (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian)

Requiem of the Rose King – Richard faces even more battles as the struggle for the throne rages on. (Will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French)