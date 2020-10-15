Daniel Bryan is Returning to WWE Smackdown at the Perfect Time

Following his latest kid's birth, Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE Smackdown for several months. However, the Yes movement leader is coming back, and he's coming back just in time to get what he deserves. You see, as leader of said Yes movement, Daniel Bryan was one of if not the biggest example of fans disagreeing with WWE and ruining the show by cheering the people they're supposed to boo and booing the people they're supposed to cheer. That kind of insubordinate, disrespectful behavior is the primary reason why The Chadster believed WWE was better off during the early days of the pandemic when they had no fans at all. But Daniel Bryan is returning just in time to get a taste of WWE's newly finished virtual audience.

You see, as my dim-witted colleague Jude Terror reported today, WWE has not only been sweetening the crowd noise on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, but they've also apparently been reusing old video of Thunderdome fans. In other words, WWE's virtual audience, and more importantly, its reaction, is finally 100% under WWE's control. No more distracting chants. No unexpected reactions. The audience will do what they're told because the audience is just a computer program.

That brings us back to Daniel Bryan, who, as leader of the Yes movement in 2014, Bryan ruined a perfectly good Dave Bautista babyface return because the fans wanted Bryan, not Bautista, to win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Bryan's fans were so obnoxious WWE actually gave in and put him in the match, where he won the title. Of course, that only encouraged the fans to think WWE would do what they want if they complain loudly enough.

But on Monday Night Raw this week, when Daniel Bryan was announced as drafted by Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon called him a "B+ player," the nickname she and Triple H used for him during that 2014 run. Clearly, McMahon knows she has Bryan right where she wants him, now that WWE totally controls the audience. I, for one, can't wait to see what happens. Here's WWE's press release about Bryan's return:

Daniel Bryan enters the WWE ThunderDome Will Daniel Bryan be back on the blue brand this week? Yes! Yes! Yes! The Grand Slam Champion will make his WWE ThunderDome debut on the SmackDown season premiere Friday night. What will Bryan have to say in his return to the bright lights on FOX? Catch Bryan's return to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.