Daredevil, Always Sunny, Triumph/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Ironheart, Wonder Man, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and What If…?, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Max's Peacemaker, Joe Rogan/Tony Hinchcliffe, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, HBO's Lanterns, Arnold Schwarzenegger/VP Kamala Harris, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Daily Show & Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Prime Video's Like a Dragon: Yakuza, and more.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 31, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Checks Out John Mulaney, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5: Check Out Episode 3 Preview Images

Animation Guild, AMPTP Deal Extended to Dec. 2nd; Nov. 18th Talks Set

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Preview: All Tricks, No Treats

Peacemaker Writer/Director James Gunn Offers Season 2 Filming Update

Joe Rogan Addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Insult, Reaction

Agatha All Along Finale Official Clip: Agatha Has Death Quite Curious

SNL 50 Midweek Sketch: John Mulaney Has Some Notes For – Bob Dylan?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Amber Benson Tackles Series Trivia for Tubi

Lanterns: Kelly Macdonald Reportedly Joins Cast as Series Regular

Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses VP Kamala Harris, Calls Out Trump

Always Sunny Season 17: David Hornsby Gets Into "Rickety Cricket" Mode

What If…? Season 3 Preview Released; Daily Episodes Begin Dec. 22

Marvel Zombies Gets Spotlight in 2025 Trailer; Set for Next October

Ironheart Set for June 2025; The Hood, New Armor & More (TRAILER)

Wonder Man Arrives December 2025; Marvel Trailer Previews Series

Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Animated Series Set for August 2025 (TRAILER)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Set for January 2025 (TRAILER)

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Big Preview in Marvel Studios 2025 Trailer

The Daily Show Unleashes Triumph on Trump Supporters at MSG Rally

Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Live-Action Series Drops Week 2 Trailer

