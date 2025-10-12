Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lanterns, X-Men '97, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 12, 2025:

SNL Cold Open Intros Amy Poehler's Pam Bondi, Tina Fey's Kristi Noem

The Vampire Lestat: Eric Bogosian Has "Pretty Much Wrapped" Filming

Yellowjackets Star Promises Fans "Incredibly Amazing" Final Season

The Boys: Eric Kripke Shuts Down Final Season Running Time Rumors

Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon Board Game Shown at NYCC 2025

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Signals Season 3 Writers' Room Start

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night! Our "Them!"/"Arachnophobia" Preview

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Launches Jan 2026; Stephen Colbert Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Clip: Enterprise Powerless

VisionQuest: Paul Bettany-Starring WandaVision Spinoff Set for 2026

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Delivers Sports Entertainment Excellence

Lanterns "Really Important in Setting Up Things" in The DCU: Gunn

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors, Remembers Michelle Trachtenberg

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Fall 2026: Venom & More

Wonder Man Official Trailer: Simon Reads for the Role of a Lifetime

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 March 2026; Jessica Jones & More

John Cena Teases Chris Jericho WWE Return at Crown Jewel Perth

WWE Dumps Developmental Talent Ahead of Crown Jewel Perth

X-Men '97 Season 2 Set For Summer 2026; Season 3 Confirmed

James Gunn Thinks He Knows The Next Few DC Films He Is Directing

Countdown, The Vampire Lestat, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bat-Fam Official Trailer: For The Dark Knight, It's a Family Affair

Daredevil: Born Again EP Brad Winderbaum on Luke Cage/Iron Fist Rumors

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Winderbaum on Lillard as Fisk's Rival

Spitting Image Trolls StudioCanal Over Paddington Bear Lawsuit

