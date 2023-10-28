Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, daredevil, doctor who, gen v, good omens, Harvey Guillén, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, saturday night live, south park, stephen colbert

Daredevil, Doctor Who, South Park, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, SAG-AFTRA, Daredevil, Gen V, Rick and Morty, South Park, Stephen Colbert, Doctor Who, Good Omens & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Paramount's South Park, Stephen Colbert/Harvey Guillén's George Santos, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, HBO's The Sopranos, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Daredevil: Born Again, Gen V, Rick and Morty, South Park, Stephen Colbert/Harvey Guillén's George Santos, Doctor Who, Good Omens 3 & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Foo Fighters Get Punched, "The Pretender" & More (SNL 2000s Rewind)

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Negotiations Expected to Continue Through Weekend

Night Court Star & Actor Richard Moll Passes Away, Age 80

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns/LA Knight Contract Signing Tonight

AEW Rampage Preview: Santana and Ortiz Settle Their Differences

Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Studios Taps New Showrunner, Directors

Gen V S01E07 "Sick": About Those "The Boys" Connections (SPOILERS)

Rick and Morty S07E03 Cold Open: Rick Needs to Set Some Boundaries

SAG-AFTRA: Union Members Sign Letter of Support (We Have Questions)

Blue Eye Samurai: Netflix Releases Stunning Second Official Trailer

South Park: Joining the Panderverse Clip: Cartman's Fears Revealed

Stephen Colbert Lets Harvey Guillén's George Santos Make Their Case

Doctor Who: BBC Studios Special Set Spotlighting Russell T. Davies

Good Omens 3 Scripts Haven't Leaked; "Think and Breathe": Neil Gaiman

The Sopranos: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares James Gandolfini-Related Wish

Doctor Who: Diving Down the Rabbit Hole of Sonic Screwdriver Toys

Superman & Lois, Jack Black/Taylor Swift & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

