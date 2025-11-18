Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Daredevil, The Mighty Nein, Percy Jackson & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, SNL, The Mighty Nein, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 18th, 2025:

Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump For Not Giving Him a Cool Nickname & More

Last Week Tonight Launches PBS Auction, Including Bob Ross Painting

Elsbeth S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns" Sneak Peek; S03E09 Preview

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Clarisse & Luke Get Season 2 Teasers

CIA: CBS's Tom Ellis-Starrer Debuts Feb. 23rd; New Image Released

WWE Raw Preview: John Cena's Final Raw Appearance is Now

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Image; EP on Kingpin, Jessica Jones

Tracker, Elsbeth, Matlock & More: CBS Sets 2025-2026 Midseason Dates

The Hunting Wives: Netflix Wigs Out Over Season 2 Production Start

Talamasca: The Secret Order Season Finale "The 752" Images Released

Doctor Who: Mark Gatiss' "Lost" Tenth Doctor Tale Might Just Get Made

SNL Wrapping 2025 with Josh O'Connor/Lily Allen, Ariana Grande/Cher

Doctor Who Spinoff Proves The Whoniverse Can Deliver a "Punch": RTD

The Beatles Anthology Docuseries Set for Disney+ Debut on Nov. 26th

Watson S02E06: "Buying Time" Updated Preview; December Sneak Peek

BBC Is "Determined to Fight" Donald Trump's Legal Threats: Shah

The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 Set for BBC Series Adapt

KPop Demon Hunters Rolls Out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

Star Trek Designer on Criticisms, "Legacy" & "United" Return Interest

AHS 13, The Vampire Lestat, The X-Files & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Das Abenteuer Beginnt: We Review Critical Role's The Mighty Nein

