AHS 13, The Vampire Lestat, The X-Files & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 16th, 2025:

AHS: Ariana Grande Knows "A Little Tiny Bit" About American Horror Story 13

CMA Awards 2025 Nominees, Performers & More: Here's Our Early Look

The Vampire Lestat Drops a Musical Easter Egg in Tonight's "Talamasca"

It: Welcome to Derry Midseason Trailer; Chris Chalk on Dick Halloran

AEW Collision Review: Things Get Erie in Pennsylvania

The Owl House Creator Hits Back at Bob Iger's Disney/AI Comments

Trump, FCC Chair Target Seth Meyers; Epstein Files Still Not Released

SNL's Epstein Files "Trilogy," Powell, Dean Set High Bar for Season 51

SNL, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson on Why He Was "Panicked" Ahead of Season 4

Star Trek Designer Reflects on Battlestar Galactica, The Orville, More

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 Comments Are a Good Sign

The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Has "Zero Chill" About Season 2 Return

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3: Here's Our S03E06: "Squim Returns" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry: Our S01E04: "The Great Swirling…" Preview

The Road Wraps Up Its Oklahoma Ranch, OKC Run: Our S01E05 Preview

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Launches on Blu-Ray in Feb 2026

Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E05: "The Old Ways" Preview

