Last week's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow was pretty much what fans of the series would expect, nothing special. Of course, fans of the series have come to expect and appreciate the doses of random bizarreness offered up every week. What other series has a Loom of Fate, vile historical figures, and Zari and Constantine impersonating Jack the Ripper and Cleopatra? But as we see with this week's episode, that doesn't mean it doesn't know when to take things seriously, especially with the position Sara finds herself in. Checking out what's going on over at the Ava, Gary, and Mick side of the ship, it would appear that their trip to Hell may have proven a bit more fruitful than they expected. Which brings everyone together for this week's "Ship Broken", but we're not sure if that's a good thing or may a not-so-good thing:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 11 "Ship Broken": SECOND CHANGES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan and Mark Bruner.

