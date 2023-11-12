Dead Boy Detectives, Superman, Soldier Boy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, creature commandos, dead boy detectives, Devil May Cry, doctor who, fear the walking dead, gen v, my adventures with superman, scott pilgrim takes off, soldier boy, superman legacy

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 12, 2023:

My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Drops Big Season 2 Update

Exploding Kittens Teaser: Tom Ellis Goes from "Lucifer" to God (Cat)

Devil May Cry: Adi Shankar Goes BTS of Netflix Animated Series (VIDEO)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Spotlights Scott & Ramona's Love Story

One Piece Bloopers: Netflix Shares Show's "Seven Seas" of Screw-Ups

Terminator: The Anime Series: Netflix Teaser Becomes Self-Aware

Dead Boy Detectives: "Sandman Universe" Series Gets Teaser, Images

AEW Collision Preview: Get Cheesed Off With The Chadster Tonight

Gen V: Jensen Ackles BTS Look (Before Giving New Meaning to "Skittle")

Superman: Legacy Still Set for July 2025; Creature Commandos Update

SNL Bloopers: Chalamet Wants to Run It Back, Yang Loses It & More

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 10 Preview: June Wants Answers

Star Trek Star Walter Koenig Joins The 7th Rule for TOS Eps Reviews

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E09 "Aura the Guillotine" Review

Fear the Walking Dead: Alexa Nisenson on Charlie's Personal Journey

Doctor Who: RTD Believes Daleks Deserve a Time Out – But Is He Right?

AEW Rampage Review: Live Show Ruins The Chadster's Night

