Doctor Who, Always Sunny, The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 Nov 21

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for. Been searching in the dark, your sweat soaking through the floor. And buried in your bones there's an ache that you can't ignore. Taking your breath, stealing your mind. And all that was real is left behind. Don't fight it, it's coming for you, running at ya. It's only this moment, don't care what comes after. Your fever dream, can't you see it getting closer. Just surrender 'cause you feel the feeling taking over. It's fire, it's freedom, it's flooding open. It's a preacher in the pulpit and your blind devotion. There's something breaking at the brick of every wall, it's holding. All that you know. So tell me, do you wanna go? Where it's covered in all the colored lights. Where the runaways are running the night. Impossible comes true, it's taking over you. Oh, this is… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Greatest Showman soundtrack for "The Greatest Show" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include The CW's Batwoman, Supergirl, DC's Stargirl & DC's Legends of Tomorrow, some big BBC's Doctor Who coverage, Amazon's The Boys & Jack Quaid & Eric Kripke, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia wins Halloween, Adult Swim picks "Mortyest Mortys" & "Rickest Ricks" from Rick and Morty, and tons more! Then we wrap things up with reviews of the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, October 31, 2021:

Doctor Who: Flux "Chapter 2: War of the Sontarans" First Look Released

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween

The Rookie Season 4 E05 Preview: Drug "Zombies"; Pete Davidson Returns

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E04 Preview: The Bullet Blondes Return!

Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight

Batwoman Season 3 E04 "Antifreeze" Preview: Freeze Is Still A Factor

Rick and Morty: 10 Mortyest Mortys & Rickest Ricks; Some Non-Canon Fun

Supergirl Season 6 E18 Preview: Kara Doubles Down to Keep Them Safe

The Witcher: Jaskier-Approved Season 2 Poster Proves Halloween Treat

DC's Stargirl S02E13 Preview: Courtney's Light vs Eclipso's Darkness

Giancarlo Esposito Aligns His Characters: The Boys, Mandalorian & More

Doctor Who: Glow Up Champ Shares Weeping Angel Transformation Video

Over The Garden Wall: A Pilgrimage Masterclass of Art & Autumn

The Boys Halloween: Jack Quaid Goes Futurama; Eric Kripke Goes Meta

And here's a look at today's BCTV reviews, including the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Doctor Who: Flux – Ten Thoughts About "The Halloween Apocalypse"

SmackDown Recap for 10/29: Yikes! Now That's What We Call a Bad Show

