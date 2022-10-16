Doctor Who, Cartoon Network, Man-Thing & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Cartoon Network, Man-Thing & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, ABC's The Rookie, FOX's WWE SmackDown, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO Max's Titans, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, October 16, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Returns October 29th; Jack Harlow Host/Music Guest

Chainsaw Man Problems in Real Life? U.S. Government Has You Covered!

Separated At Birth: Werewolf by Night Poster & Lone Wolf Image

Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser: John Dutton Laments the Sacrifices Made

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 4: Nathan Fillion Welcomes Back Jenna Dewan

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Your SNL Guide to Megan Thee Stallion

She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Deconstructs Meta Ending, Talks Feige Influence

WWE SmackDown Recap 10/14: So Who Is The Real Bray Wyatt?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Proved a Return to Form

Werewolf by Night Director Proudly Exposes His Man-Thing to The World

Titans Future in "Wait-and-See Mode"; Doom Patrol Fan Support Help

Cartoon Network Appreciates Concern; Has Fun with Rumors of Its Demise

Doctor Who: Honoring What Worked During Chris Chibnall's Run

