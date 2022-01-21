Doctor Who: Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor Gets Blu-Ray Boxset Respect

Doctor Who complete season Blu-Ray boxsets are major fan service extravaganzas. Now it's the 6th Doctor's (Colin Baker) turn. His second full season is getting the Blu-ray treatment with a long list of extra features to fill every fan's whole life for hours, possibly days, weeks.

Across an action-packed season of double-length episodes, Baker's Doctor and companion Peri (Nicola Bryant) face off against a host of classic monsters and villains, including Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Davros (Terry Molloy) and The Master (Anthony Ainley) – as well as introducing new female nemesis The Rani (Kate O'Mara) and the villainous slug-like Sil (Nabil Shaban). Also returning is Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor, and his companion Jamie (Frazer Hines).

The episodes for Series 22 are:

"ATTACK OF THE CYBERMEN"

"VENGEANCE ON VAROS"

"THE MARK OF THE RANI"

"THE TWO DOCTORS"

"TIMELASH"

"REVELATION OF THE DALEKS"

With all episodes newly remastered from the best available sources, this Blu-ray box set also contains extensive and exclusive Special Features including:

BRAND NEW DOCUMENTARIES: Including a Making-Of documentary for The Two Doctors, and a nostalgic trip back for Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant to Season 22's filming locations.

IN CONVERSATION: Not one but THREE insightful feature-length interviews, with Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, and a surprise guest.

BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with actors Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, Terry Molloy, Peter Davison, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Sylvester McCoy, and Wendy Padbury.

EXTENDED EPISODES: Including Vengeance On Varos, The Two Doctors (Part One), and Revelation Of The Daleks (Part One).

A FIX WITH SONTARANS: The Doctor and Tegan battle the Sontarans in this special mini-episode.

UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS: View "Timelash" with optional new effects.

EXCLUSIVE NEW AUDIO COMMENTARIES: With Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, Alexei Sayle & Terry Molloy on "Revelation Of The Daleks" and Colin Baker, Janet Fielding & Gareth Jenkins on "A Fix With Sontarans".

IMMERSIVE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND: On "Attack of the Cybermen", "Vengeance On Varos" and "Revelation Of The Daleks".

THE ETERNAL MYSTERY: A brand new mini-episode of classic Doctor Who.

STUDIO FOOTAGE: Rare behind-the-scenes material from "Vengeance On Varos", "The Two Doctors", "Timelash" and "Revelation Of The Daleks".

CONVENTION FOOTAGE: Featuring actors Colin Baker and Jacqueline Pearce alongside producer John Nathan-Turner.

RARE GEMS FROM THE ARCHIVES: BBC archive material including 'The Colin Baker Years', plus content covering the promotion of the season and the controversial hiatus.

RADIO SERIAL: "Slipback", a six-part radio adventure.

HD PHOTO GALLERIES: Including many previously unseen images.

INFO TEXT: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.

Also: scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files, and other rarities from our PDF archive… and lots more (including hours of special features previously released on DVD. Pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 22 from Amazon, Rarewaves and HMV in the UK, from Sanity and JB in Australia & Amazon in the US.