Doctor Who, Godzilla, Loki, Fear TWD, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, WGA/AMPTP, Disney+'s Loki, TNT's AEW Rampage, That '70s Show, Smosh's All Things Sword AF, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Star Trek: very Short Treks, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Cartoon Network's Totally Spies!, Hulu's Futurama, Max's Doom Patrol, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Gen V, FX's A Murder at The End of The World, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Crunchyroll/NYCC, Paramount+'s Frasier, and more!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Promo Teases Deeper Connections

Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Offers Union-Safe Thanks for Seven of Nine Day

WGA: AMPTP Members Expressing "Desire and Willingness" to End Strike

Are Loki & Sylvie Debating the Merits of the McRib in New S02 Image?

AEW Rampage Preview: Just Leave WWE Alone, Tony Khan!

So What to Do About That '70s Show? Kutcher, Kunis Support Masterson

Chatting With Smosh's Damien Haas About All Things Sword AF

American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser Includes Disturbing New Looks

Star Trek: very Short Treks "Skin a Cat": Was It Something He Said?

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Announces Fund to Assist Cast, Crew

Fear the Walking Dead S08B Teaser: For Madison, It's How They Survive

Totally Spies! Reboot "Replaced Us" Over Union Rates: Jennifer Hale

Futurama S11E08 Exclusive Clips: Zapp's Canceled; Leela Takes Charge

Doom Patrol Final Episodes Still Listed for Fall 2023: More Details

So That's What Matt Fraction's Been Up To… More Godzilla!

Doctor Who Star David Tennant Hopes He Looks "As Fast As I Did" Before

Gen V: Tek Knight Leans Batman: "More Ripe for Parody": Eric Kripke

A Murder At The End Of The World: FX Releases Trailer, Premiere Date

Only Murders In The Building S03E06 Review: Flushing the President

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV+ Unleashes Teaser, Premiere Date

Star Trek: Lower Decks S04E01/E02 Review: Voyager Love & Growing Pains

One Piece, Frasier, Gen V, TWD: Daryl Dixon & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll, New York Comic Con Team Up for Panels, Premieres & More

Tossed Salad And Scrambled Eggs in The Daily LITG, 8th September 2023

