Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, chucky, community, doctor who, eyes of wakanda, house of the dragon, section 31, star trek: discovery, The Walking Dead, walker, what if, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Doctor Who, HOTD, TWD, Marvel Animation & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: "Spider-Man"/"Wakanda"/What If…?; Walker, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, Chucky, HOTD, Community & more!

Article Summary Get the scoop on Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa's latest Disney+ teaser.

Marvel Animation teases updates for Spider-Man, Wakanda & What If…? S03.

HOTD unleashes Season 2 Green/Black trailers; Chucky amps up the horror.

Wrap up with Community, TWD: The Ones Who Live, Walker & more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Maggie Q/Renée Ballard, FX's The Veil, AEW Dynamite/Rampage, Marvel Studios' Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda & What If…?; Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, CW's Walker, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, The Undertaker/Sting, HBO's House of the Dragon, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Paramount+'s ARK: The Animated Series, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, What If…?; Section 31, Walker, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Chucky, House of the Dragon, Community, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 22, 2024:

Bosch Universe: Maggie Q Set as Det. Renée Ballard in Upcoming Series

The Veil: Elisabeth Moss Proves Unpredictable Spy in FX Series Trailer

AEW Dynamite and Rampage Review: Double the Disrespect

Spider-Man, Wakanda, What If…? S03: Marvel Studios Offers Updates

Star Trek: Section 31 Star Robert Kazinsky Confirms Filming Wrap

Walker Season 4 Ep. 1 "The Quiet" Overview, Season Trailer Released

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Offers Trailer Reminder in Disney+ Teaser

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season Celebrated with New Key Art Posters

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases Episode 5 Trailer

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Teases Nuclear Nightmare & More

Undertaker on Sting Dream Match: Vince McMahon "Didn't Feel It"

House of the Dragon Season 2 Green/Black Official Trailers Released

Community: Alison Brie Offers Filming Update, "Excited" For Movie

ARK: The Animated Series Eps. 1-6 Arrive: Yeoh, Crowe, Tennant & More

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Doug Jones on What's Ahead For Saru

Doctor Who: It's About Time The TARDIS Publishes Her Personal Memoirs

Dead Boy Detectives, X-Men '97, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!