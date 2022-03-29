NXT 2.0 Preview 3/29: The Final Episode Before Stand & Deliver

NXT Stand & Deliver will kick off the in-ring action of WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas this coming Saturday afternoon. But that's still four days from now and tonight on the final NXT 2.0 on the USA Network before the big show this weekend, there's still plenty of work to do and we'll take a look at what the brand has planned for tonight.

One of the most intriguing matches scheduled for this Saturday is LA Knight taking on Gunther. Knight has risen to become probably the most popular star in NXT 2.0 right now, while Gunther is the brand's most imposing presence. But before that battle on Saturday afternoon, Knight will team with MSK to take on Gunther's faction, Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

Just four days ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver, LA Knight joins forces with MSK to take on Imperium in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match. After Knight issued the challenge to Gunther for Stand & Deliver, The Ring General gave his response in the form of a 3-on-1 beatdown as the three members of Imperium laid out Knight until MSK raced down to the ring to even the odds. Wes Lee & Nash Carter have a long history with Imperium, and the duo looks to strike a decisive blow to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner ahead of their Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles in Dallas. Which team will earn a big win heading into NXT Stand & Deliver? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

On top of that, tonight we'll see A-Kid, Cameron Grimes, and Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match for the final spot in the Ladder Match on Saturday, Briggs & Jensen taking on Legado del Fantasma, Ivy Nile facing Tiffany Stratton, Draco Anthony challenging Joe Gacy, and Bodhi Hayward taking on Von Wagner.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.