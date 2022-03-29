Will Smith/Chris Rock, Boba Fett, Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Turn on, I see red/Adrenaline crash and crack my head/Nitro junkie, paint me dead/And I see red/100 plus through black and white/War horse, warhead/Fuck 'em man, white-knuckle tight/Through black and white/Ooh, on I burn/Fuel is pumping engines/Burning hard, loose, and clean/And I burn, churning my direction/Quench my thirst with gasoline/So give me fuel, give me fire/Give me that which I desire… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Metallica for "Gasoline" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Will Smith & Chris Rock, The CW's DC's Stargirl finds its Obsidian in Tim Gabriel, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard & AMC's The Walking Dead offer preview images, BBC's Doctor Who confirms Easter weekend for "Legend of the Sea Devils," Rosario Dawson was unaware that Luke Skywalker was her on-screen co-star until her episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett streamed, Netflix's One Piece finds its Shanks in Yellowjackets star Peter Gadiot, Seth Rollins gets a mystery opponent at WWE WrestleMania, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:
Seth Rollins Banking on Cody Rhodes Showing Up at WrestleMania
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Academy; Offers Reason for Slap
Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker Set for WWE WrestleMania
WWE Teams with Fanatics to Reboot WWE Shop, Launch More NFTs
Snowpiercer: AOS Alum Clark Gregg & New Showrunner Join Season 4
Dave and Busters to Punish Customers by Airing WrestleMania
Gotham Knights: The CW Pilot Casts Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Discusses Conversations He Had With Himself
Star Trek: Picard S02E05 Images: Q Takes Special Interest In Dr. Soong
DC's Stargirl: Tim Gabriel Joins Season 3 Cast as Todd Rice/Obsidian
Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Setting Sail Easter Weekend
The Walking Dead S11E15 "Trust" Images Preview Hilltop vs Commonwealth
Boba Fett: Rosario Dawson Didn't Know Her Luke Scene Till Filming
The Flash: Neal McDonough Discusses Damien Darhk Evolution & Future
One Piece: Yellowjackets Star Peter Gadiot Joins Netflix Series
Star Trek: Picard S02 Star Ito Aghayere Discusses Young Guinan Role
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar; Charges Not Pressed: Update
