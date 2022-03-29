Will Smith/Chris Rock, Boba Fett, Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Turn on, I see red/Adrenaline crash and crack my head/Nitro junkie, paint me dead/And I see red/100 plus through black and white/War horse, warhead/Fuck 'em man, white-knuckle tight/Through black and white/Ooh, on I burn/Fuel is pumping engines/Burning hard, loose, and clean/And I burn, churning my direction/Quench my thirst with gasoline/So give me fuel, give me fire/Give me that which I desire… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Metallica for "Gasoline" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Will Smith & Chris Rock, The CW's DC's Stargirl finds its Obsidian in Tim Gabriel, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard & AMC's The Walking Dead offer preview images, BBC's Doctor Who confirms Easter weekend for "Legend of the Sea Devils," Rosario Dawson was unaware that Luke Skywalker was her on-screen co-star until her episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett streamed, Netflix's One Piece finds its Shanks in Yellowjackets star Peter Gadiot, Seth Rollins gets a mystery opponent at WWE WrestleMania, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

Seth Rollins Banking on Cody Rhodes Showing Up at WrestleMania

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Academy; Offers Reason for Slap

Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker Set for WWE WrestleMania

WWE Teams with Fanatics to Reboot WWE Shop, Launch More NFTs

Snowpiercer: AOS Alum Clark Gregg & New Showrunner Join Season 4

Dave and Busters to Punish Customers by Airing WrestleMania

Gotham Knights: The CW Pilot Casts Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Discusses Conversations He Had With Himself

Star Trek: Picard S02E05 Images: Q Takes Special Interest In Dr. Soong

DC's Stargirl: Tim Gabriel Joins Season 3 Cast as Todd Rice/Obsidian

Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Setting Sail Easter Weekend

The Walking Dead S11E15 "Trust" Images Preview Hilltop vs Commonwealth

Boba Fett: Rosario Dawson Didn't Know Her Luke Scene Till Filming

The Flash: Neal McDonough Discusses Damien Darhk Evolution & Future

One Piece: Yellowjackets Star Peter Gadiot Joins Netflix Series

Star Trek: Picard S02 Star Ito Aghayere Discusses Young Guinan Role

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar; Charges Not Pressed: Update

