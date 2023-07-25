Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dcu, donald trump, elon musk, gen v, Good Omens 2, james gunn, Joe Rogan, justified, star trek, twitter

Elon Musk: X-Man? Trump Hearts Joe Rogan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified, Gen V, Elon Musk/Twitter, Donald Trump/Joe Rogan, Good Omens 2, Star Trek, James Gunn/DCU & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Better Than Ezra with "Mystified," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Justified: City Primeval, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Elon Musk/Twitter, Donald Trump/Joe Rogan, Amazon's Gen V, STARZ's Heels, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Ride with Norman Reedus, Netflix's The Witcher, James Gunn/DCU, Power Rangers/Jason David Frank, Crunchyroll/One Piece & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified: City Primeval, Gen V, Elon Musk/Twitter, Donald Trump/Joe Rogan, Good Omens 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, James Gunn/DCU & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 25, 2023:

Justified: City Primeval Ep. 3 Preview: Mansell Makes It Very Personal

Dark Side of the Ring S04E08 Previews Bam Bam Bigelow's Legendary Life

Twitter Users to Their X: It's Not Us, It's You; Elon Musk X's Tweets

Donald Trump Just Can't Quit Joe Rogan? Podcast Invite On The Way?

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Series Gets Prime Video "Red Band" Trailer

Heels Season 2: STARZ Releases Special Preview Screened at SDCC 2023

Good Omens 2 Teaser: Crowley's Not a Really Big Fan of "Wait & See"

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Teaser: The Threat Is Greater Than Ever

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2E08 "Under the Cloak of War" Images

Gen V Official Teaser Trailer: The Freshman Class Is Savage This Year

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon & Norman Reedus Set for Double Debut

WWE Raw Preview: Killing Time on the Road to SummerSlam

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer: Never Lost, Always Found

Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings

Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Tribute, Final Film Preview at SDCC

Elon Musk, CEO Roll Out X: New Name, Same Steaming Pile of Twitter?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E07 Review: Lower Decks Galaxy Quest

One Piece Movies, Anime Series Set to Stream on Crunchyroll

"Dead City" Isn't Quite Done with Negan & Maggie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!