Posted in: TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dead city, doctor who, justified, sdcc 2023, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead

"Dead City" Isn't Quite Done with Negan & Maggie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified, TWD: Dead City, Twitter/Elon Musk, Invincible, Futurama, Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Future Royalty with "Take What's Mine," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2023, FXX's Justified: City Primeval, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's GAMERA – Rebirth, Twitter/Elon Musk, Adult Swim's Lazarus, Amazon's Invincible, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Justice League: Warworld, Hulu's Futurama, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, TBS' AEW Collision, BBC's Doctor Who, Robert Kirkman/The Walking Dead, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC 2023, TWD: Dead City, Justified, Twitter & Elon Musk, Invincible, IWTV, Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 24, 2023:

Justified: For Raylan Givens & Boon, It's Down to One Final Draw

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 E06 Review: Their Own Worst Enemy

GAMERA – Rebirth: Netflix Drops New Trailer for Animated Series

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino All In on "X-Man" Elon Musk's Rebrand Plan

Watch The Walking Dead Universe React to Huge SDCC News (VIDEO)

100+ San Diego Comic-Con Day 3 Cosplay Images: Barbie, Joker & More!

Lazarus: Anime from Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" Creator Drops Trailer

Invincible: Robert Kirkman Offers SDCC Fans Some Reassuring Words

Interview with the Vampire S02 Key Art; Reid on Louis/Lestat Dynamic

Justice League: Warworld Exclusive: Batman Isn't Feeling "Hopeless"

Futurama: SDCC Light Show Mainstreams Inevitable AI Drone Overlords

The Walking Dead Ignored Robert Kirkman's Rick Grimes Advice (Whew!)

Strange New Worlds S02E08 Preview: Uhura & Ortegas' Klingon Debate

AEW Collision Review: Don't You Dare Retire in AEW, Billy Gunn

Elon Musk Done with Twitter, Blue Birds; Wants to Be an "X" Man

Doctor Who: Doom Video Updates What's Already a Pretty Crappy Day

Star Trek: Tawny Newsome on Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover

Star Trek Universe Steps Up at SDCC 2023 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!