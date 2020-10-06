Elves: "The Rain" Creators, EP Reteam for Netflix Fantasy-Drama Series

The creators and executive producers behind international hit series The Rain are reteaming for Elves, a new Danish Netflix original series to brings to light the real, monstrous beings that inspired generations of folklore and myths. Created and written by Stefan Jaworski (Those Who Kill), directed by Roni Ezra (The New Nurses) and produced by Elise H. Lund for Miso Film, the six-episode series is based on an original idea of Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo (The Rain), who also serve as executive producers with Miso Film's Peter Bose and Jonas Allen.

"With our new Netflix show Elves we continue the strong partnership we have been building with Netflix through three seasons of The Rain. Elves is a Christmas horror show exploring the premise 'What if Elves were real and dangerous?' and once again Netflix shows that they dare when others don't," said Peter Bose, CEO & Producer at Miso Film, in a statement. "We praise that Netflix opens the doors to new genres which we couldn't afford to develop and produce in the past in our local market. Elves will be shot entirely in the greater area of Copenhagen and we look very much forward to giving Netflix' subscribers a unique take on the Christmas genre"

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family, and pure survival. Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (Ride Upon the Storm), Rasmus Hammerich (A Horrible Woman), Peder Thomas Pedersen (The Lawyer), Lila Nobel (The Rain), and Lukas Løkken (The Rain) star.

"There are a lot of reasons why we are excited about this new Danish production," explained Tesha Crawford, Director Netflix International Originals Northern Europe. "First off, teaming up again with our long term partners at Miso Film – who have proven to be such great storytellers. Secondly, tapping into the local myths that have always such great resonance in the Nordic region and being able to transform this into a modern-day Christmas story- with a little touch of horror."