Epic: ABC Fairytale Anthology Finds Its Princess in Brittany O'Grady

From writer Brigitte Hales, who worked on Once Upon A Time, comes new fairytale series Epic, which has announced a casting decision for the lead character of Luna, in their upcoming ABC series. Epic will be a romance-themed fairytale anthology on ABC, which has had great success with similar past shows such as the previously mentioned Once Upon A Time. The plot will surround the character of Luna, now known to be played by Brittany O'Grady, who has had previous work in the 2019 Black Christmas remake and the series Star that aired on FOX from 2016-2019. She also is appearing in an upcoming HBO limited series, White Lotus, written and directed by Mike White. Once Upon A Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are in charge of Epic. The magic of their past work should be expected to come through the creative work of this series.

Epic's plot goes about reinventing the fairytale narrative for an audience separate from others. The story surrounds O'Grady's character of Luna, a fairytale princess, as she navigates a broken heart and the ways it has made her cynical going forward. While the lead character may not be excited or interested in the concept of love stories, it looks like she's going to be in something similar herself. Epic is set to be a drama done in hour-long episodes and was given the go-ahead to produce a pilot back in January. Another cast member, Eleanor Fanyinka, known for her work in Masters of Love, was previously announced to be included in the series. The possible inclusion of Disney-like stories and characters wouldn't be too far from a possibility based on Disney's ownership of ABC and the similar works from Once Upon A Time when it aired. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this series!