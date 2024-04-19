Fallout, Superman, "The Book of Carol" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dead boy detectives, donald trump, Fallout, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, jimmy kimmel, my adventures with superman, Pretty Little Liars, rick and morty, saturday night live, stephen colbert, superman & lois, the walking dead: daryl dixon, the witcher, triumph

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Triumph the Insult Comic Dog/Donald Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Vince McMahon/WWE, Prime Video's Fallout, NBC's Suits: L.A., Prime Video's The Boys, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Stephen Colbert/Jimmy Kimmel, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Wytches, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Netflix's The Witcher, James Gunn/Superman Day, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Apple TV+'s Sunny, Max's Bookie, Quiet on Set/Mayim Bialik, and more!

Taylor Swift, Post Malone Offer "Fortnight"; "Tortured Poets" Released

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog: Comedy Gold Outside of Trump's NYC Trial

SNL: How "Beavis and Butt-Head" Made It From Read-Thru to On-Air

Vince McMahon Keeping in Touch with WWE Legends Rock, Cena, Trump

Fallout: Prime Video Green-Lights Season 2; EPs, Showrunners Respond

Suits: L.A.: John Amos, Victoria Justice, Kevin Weisman Guest-Starring

The Boys/CCXP Mexico: Starr, Moriarty, Fukuhara, Crawford, Doumit Set

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17: McElhenney's Teeny-Tiny Update

AEW Dynamite Review: Why You Shouldn't Buy Dynasty on PPV

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Take On Trump Over Oscars Comments

Superman & Lois: 4 Filming Days Remain; Tulloch on "Synchronicity"

Wytches: Scott Snyder, Animated Series Team Enjoy a Meet & Eat

My Adventures with Superman S02 Key Art Teases [SPOILER] Is Coming

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 5 "Mirrors" Sneak Preview Released

Dead Boy Detectives: Meet Niko Sasaki, Manga-Loving New DBD Member

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Trailer: Failure Is NOT an Option

The Witcher Ending with Season 5; Liam Hemsworth at S04 Table Read

My Adventures with Superman Season 2: Clark Learns "There Is Another"

James Gunn, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan All Set for Superman Day

Adult Swim FYC Event: Rick and Morty Team Talk "Unmortricken" (IMAGES)

Sunny: Apple TV+ Previews Rashida Jones-Starring Mystery Thriller

Bookie S02: Chuck Lorre on Charlie Sheen Return, Ohtani Controversy

Blossom: "Quiet on Set" Abuse Not Just at Nickelodeon: Mayim Bialik

