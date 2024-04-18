Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, euphoria, for all mankind, grant gustin, james gunn, jimmy kimmel, Reacher, stranger things 5, sweet tooth, The Flash, trump, what we do in the shadows

Reacher, For All Mankind, Trump/Kimmel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, The Flash, Stranger Things, Trump/Kimmel, For All Mankind, Sweet Tooth, Euphoria, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/"Rowdy" Roddy Piper, CBS's Ghosts, Reacher Star Alan Ritchson/FOP, TBS' AEW Dynamite, The Flash Star Grant Gustin/James Gunn, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, DC Studios' Superman, Donald Trump/Jimmy Kimmel, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Lionsgate TV & Park Chan-wook's Oldboy, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Comedy Central's Golden Axe, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, HBO's Euphoria, Disney+'s Let It Be, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Apple TV+'s Down Cemetery Road, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher: Alan Ritchson/FOP, The Flash: Grant Gustin/James Gunn, Stranger Things 5, Trump/Jimmy Kimmel, For All Mankind, Sweet Tooth, Euphoria, What We Do in the Shadows, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 18, 2024:

Always Sunny: How "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's Da' Maniac Impacted The Gang

Ghosts: CBS Releases Season 3 Episode 8 "Holes Are Bad" Sneak Previews

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Gets Tom Morello's Support Against Police Union

Tonight's AEW Dynamite: A Desperate Grab for WWE's Glory

Grant Gustin & James Gunn Have Been DMing (But Not About The Flash)

Interview with the Vampire: Reid, Anderson Walk Us Through Season 1

Stranger Things 5 Social Media, Ross Duffer Share More BTS Looks

Superman: Neva Howell Reportedly Cast as Martha Kent, aka Ma Kent

Trump Just Can't Get Over Oscars, Confuses Jimmy Kimmel, Al Pacino

Smiling Friends S02 Poster: Making The World Smile So We Don't Have To

Oldboy: Park Chan-wook, Lionsgate TV Teaming for Series Adaptation

For All Mankind Returning For Season 5; "Star City" Spinoff Announced

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Teaser: Gus's Journey Comes to An End This June

Golden Axe: Mike McMahan, Comedy Central Set for Animated Series

Dead Boy Detectives: Meet Crystal Palace, Living/Dead Liaison (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Discovery S05E04 Trailer: Someone Has a Time Bug Problem

Euphoria: Zendaya "Not in Charge" of Season 3 Start Decision (VIDEO)

Let It Be: Peter Jackson-Restored Beatles Doc Set for Disney+ This May

What We Do in the Shadows Final Table Read: Novak Didn't Take It Well

Slow Horses Author's "Down Cemetery Road" Gets Apple TV+ Series Order

Reacher vs Police Union; The Sandman/Good Omens 3: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Disney Begins Introducing Ncuti Gatwa to The World (VIDEO)

Reacher Vs American Police Unions in The Daily LITG, 17th April, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!