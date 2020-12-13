Final Resolution Results: Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann Impact Title Match

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, here to finish out Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution PPV.

Final Resolution emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and airs exclusively on Impact Plus. On the card tonight: The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah. Hernandez takes on Fallah Bahh with special officials Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at ringside. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship in the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020. Eric Young (with Joe Doering) faces Rhino. Larry Dreamer fights Tommy Dreamer in an "Old School Rules" match for Larry's freedom. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) defends the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). Karl Anderson faces Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander), and if Page wins, The North gets a tag team championship shot. And finally, Rich Swann defends the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey.

It is time for the main event, my friends!

Josh Alexander and Madison Rayne wonder if we could see a Bullet Club reunion in Impact Wrestling. We are treated to a video for the main event match between Chris Bey and Impact World Champion Rich Swann. The challenger is first to enter, followed by the champ.

The match starts with Rich Swann in control. He takes advantage of the eagerness of Bey to prove himself over a man whose shadow he feels trapped in by slowing things down. This is a really good technique that I used to use on my protege Nicolas to prevent him from trying to overthrow me with a coup. I would never take it personally. If Nicolas wasn't looking for ways to stage a coup, then what did he even learn from me over all those years? Haw haw haw!

Swann and Bey trade control of the match. The match's pace builds slowly, with Swann and Bey building up to their more high-flying, exciting offense and a series of near falls. Swann kicks out of Rock-a-Bye Bey. Swann blocks an Art of Finesse. Swann kicks Bey in the face twice and hits a Phoenix Splash for the three-count.

Rich Swann defeats Chris Bey via pinfall to retain the Impact Championship.

Impact has been teasing the idea that we could get a match between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega, and that certainly would be an interesting match. Rich Swann won the Impact World Championship out of nowhere and has been proving why he deserves it ever since with his performances.

Moose's music hits after the match. Moose comes to the ring with the TNA Championship. He picks up the Impact belt and hands it to Swann, then leaves. Look, I'm not trying to say that the reason El Presidente helped rig the election for Joe Biden was in hopes that he would get the coronavirus under control so that a match between Moose and Rich Swann could take place in front of a live crowd, but I'm not saying that's not why I did it either. Haw haw haw!

Thank you for joining Bleeding Cool for your live results from Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution. On behalf of my colleagues Jude Terror and that whiney little pissant, The Chadster, it is I, your El Presidente, and I bid you: socialism or death.

