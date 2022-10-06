Four New WWE Commentary Teams for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and PLEs

The WWE commentary universe has been shaken to its foundations and nothing will ever be the same again! Months after the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon amidst a sexual misconduct scandal, WWE has announced new commentary teams for each of its three weekly televised wrestling shows. Each show will get a new commentary booth consisting of just two men (no women), along with one ring announcer and two backstage interviewers. Spice-of-life-themed Hollywood gossip rag Variety was handed the press release by WWE and then ran the story as an "exclusive," as if actual journalism and not quid-pro-quo access journalism promotion was going on here.

We'd like to tell you who those new commentary teams are, but, stringent new guidelines here at Bleeding Cool dictate that I must somehow present this news in the form of a listicle, because, as the Bleeding Cool handbook clearly states, "we will do anything for a click." And it seems that listicles right now are what gets the clicks, so that's what we're doing. Oh please, SEO gods, look favorably upon this news transformed into a listicle and grand us your clicks so that we might make .000000000002 cents on an ad impression! Yes, SEO gods, we thank you for this bounty! Amen! So anyway, here are Three New Commentary Teams for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

1. WWE Raw Commentary Team: Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be the commentary team for WWE Raw. Mike Rome will handle ring introductions, while Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton will do backstage interviews. Jimmy Smith is apparently out of the picture entirely.

2. WWE Smackdown Commentary Team: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett

I'm afraid I've got some good news: Michael Cole will be joined by Wade Barrett on Smackdown commentary for the foreseeable future. Additionally, Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer, and Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will do backstage interviews. Pat McAfee was forced to take a leave of absence recently after becoming a host of a ESPN's College Game Day program.

3. NXT Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Booker T

If you thought Booker T's sycophantic praising of everything WWE does while criticizing everything AEW does on his podcast was bad before, just wait until Booker starts commentating for NXT on a weekly basis! Booker T will join Vic Joseph on NXT commentary, with Alica Tyler handling ring announcing and McKenzie Mitchell doing backstage interviews.

4. WWE Premium Live Event Commentary Team: Michael Cole and Corey Graves

For special events, WWE will bring out the most obnoxious of its commentary duos: Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

For a long time, the commentary has been the worst part of WWE, and that's saying something, because, for a long time, WWE was really bad. It's been getting better lately and this is also a step in the right direction.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, Raw, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe