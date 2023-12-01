Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E12 "A Real Hero"& A Big Hamburg

The latest episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "A Real Hero," was a very sweet installment in which we get to know a little bit more about Stark. Not only that, but we also get to find out that Himmel became a hero in spite of the odds against him. Once again, the show presents us with a beautiful episode that shows the importance of expressing to others how you really feel about them because unless you do so, they might not really know.

Our party of heroes is still heading North to Äußerst, and Frieren falls asleep walking to the next town, the Village of the Sword. We see a flashback while Frieren dreams in which Himmel vowed he would become a hero even if his hero sword is a fake. It is rumored that Himmel became a hero after pulling the Hero's Sword that used to be in the village, so Arthur-like. Anyway, Frieren has been reprimanded as she had promised to return to the village 30 years prior to help with the monsters, and now there is a new lord monster trying to take over.

Frieren and her baby entourage manage to make it a quick one. Once again, they show long, flashy battles are not needed to show off their power. Stark quickly realizes the legend was just that, as the Hero's Sword is still embedded in its rock. Frieren confesses Himmel never really pulled the sword, but he did vow he would become a real hero and defeat the demon without the sword without any hints of discouragement. I love the flashbacks we get to know more of Frieren's friends. I also like how both stories keep crossing, past and present.

Shortly after, they head to the next town, and Frieren announces to Fern it is Stark's birthday to make sure to get him a present. Frieren shows what she plans on giving him as she has heard men are into such thing: a potion to make clothes disappear. Along the episode we get to see more of Stark's tragic past— it actually reminded me of Sasuke and Itachi. He had a pretty sad childhood in which only his brother seemed to care about him, and we get to see him throughout the episode slowly start remembering details he had forgotten about, finally coming to a realization and a sense of closure. The interactions are so sweet as Fern starts learning more about him and even finds out Stark has never received a present before.

Even Frieren was in the spirit of celebration and cooked big hamburg stakes for Stark's birthday. It seems Eisen used to do so for their birthdays as they adventure, and he tells Frieren he does it for his warrior friends who work hard. This was, honestly, my favorite part, how Frieren realizes that people will never truly know how you feel about them unless you tell them. Stark then realizes Eisen used to make those for his birthday, too, and so did his brother when Stark was a kid. I nearly teared up. It was so simple, yet so sweet. This anime definitely does not need flashy elements or long fights to pack gut punches or relay a beautiful story. I never imagined I would enjoy Frieren as much as I have, and cannot wait to see where this path takes our heroes.

