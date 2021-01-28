G4 Teases X-Play and Attack of the Show! Returns for Summer 2021

So the last time we checked in with G4 and its relaunch rollout, we were offering our two biggest takeaways from November's A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special (aside from its newest addition, but more on him in a moment). First, that Kevin Pereira and Olivia Munn needed to go back to hosting a nightly pop culture-focused show like Attack of the Show! because their chemistry was still very much on point. Our second observation was that it was pretty clear that G4 was coming back- but as what? As the return of G4 continues its rollout, viewers learned of two familiar names that will be returning with the network in Summer 2021: X-Play and Attack of the Show!.

While no other information was made available (format, hosts, etc.), the following teaser video was more than enough to get everyone to "Stay Tuned" for what's to come:

In an interview in November 2020 with Variety, WWE wrestler, UpUpDownDown host, hardcore gamer, and new member of the G4 family Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) and G4's Head of Content Kevin Sabbe discussed what G4 will look like in 2020, and more:

So will G4 be on cable, Twitch, YouTube, streaming, or another platform? Yes. Promising that the new G4 isn't "just gonna be a cable channel tucked away" and that it was going to be "pretty ubiquitous," Sabbe says the brand will be pretty tough to miss. "We're gonna be everywhere on every platform. So it's a digital network, it's a linear network. We're kind of gonna be all over the place, and it will look different, but very much the same as what G4 was."

For Woods, the new G4 is all about bringing together communities bonded by gaming. "It's a space where you can go and see that yes, games are important, they are fantastic, but this is the gaming culture, not just video games as the game itself, but as a culture, as a community. That's why I think that G4 is gonna be incredible, and that's the space that I feel G4 is gonna fill, is to make you feel that sense of community."

While G4 will still maintain the original network's twisted, light-hearted approach, Woods says the faces in front of the camera will reflect our times. "Representation matters, representation is important, and especially representation in the games space, because I would say for the past decade, things have been changing. And it's such a great thing to know that video games especially, they are something that is for everyone. It is a safe space for everyone from all religions, all races, all creeds. Whatever you are, games are for you. And I think that G4 is going to do a fantastic job of making sure that the make-up of the channel represents the make-up of the gaming community."