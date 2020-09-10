Game of Thrones, Bond, Avengers Star Diana Rigg Passes Away, Age 82

Dame Diana Rigg, one of the most venerable presences on the stage and screen, has passed at the age of 82. With a career spanning eight decades, the actress starred in 70 projects throughout her career. Rigg remained culturally relevant from her first big break was on the hit 1960s British spy series The Avengers as Emma Peel opposite Patrick Macnee as John Steed to the HBO megahit fantasy epic Game of Thrones as matriarch Lady Olenna Tyrell. Though The Avengers would become an enormous hit, she didn't reap the benefits as her male co-stars did in pay and had to fight for her equal share during her 51-episode run from 1965-1968. Her status as a femme fatale carried over as Tracy in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) opposite Bond actor George Lazenby.

Diana Rigg as Tracy in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). Image courtesy of MGM

Diana Rigg's Accomplishments

"She was a beautiful kind and generous human being that enhanced the lives of all that knew her as well as a great actress. She leaves a great void in my heart," said Lionel Larner, Rigg's longtime friend, and talent agent (via Variety). Rigg won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special in Rebecca (1997) and nominated eight times, four for Game of Thrones. A member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the actress also won a Tony Award in 1982 for her stage performance in Medea. For her work in The Avengers, Rigg received a special BAFTA Award along with Honor Blackman, Joanna Lumley, and Linda Thorson, who all costarred with Macnee during his nine-year run as Steed. Rigg did not appear in the 1998 feature adaptation of The Avengers that starred Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman. Many from across the industry paid tribute to the late actress from Edgar Wright, Mark Gatiss, Stephen Merchant, Dana Delany, and several of her Game of Thrones costars.

Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. Image Courtesy of WarnerMedia

