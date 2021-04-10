Gangs of London S01E01 Part 2 Preview: Sean's Not Interested in Peace

After last week's explosive incidents caused tidal waves across London's murky underworld and lighting a fuse that could set the entire city ablaze, AMC's Gangs of London takes a slight pause this week to allow the Wallace family to pay their last respects to Finn (Colm Meaney)- and for Sean (Joe Cole) to turn over every stone in London until those behind his father's murder are brought to proper "justice." But as you're about to see in the following exclusive preview clip, not everyone is in favor of Sean's apparent "scorched earth" approach to getting to the truth- but thankfully for Sean's sake, there's one very important person who's come around to his way of thinking.

Directed by Gareth Evans and written by Evans and Matt Flannery, here's a look at an exclusive sneak preview for AMC's Gangs of London, airing this Sunday, April 11, at 10 pm ET/PT:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gangs of London Sneak Peek Season 1, Episode 2: Luan Meeting (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIsD2BH0VoM)

For 20 years, Finn Wallace was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he's dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it's up to the impulsive Sean Wallace, with the help of the Dumani family, headed by Ed Dumani, to take his father's place. If the situation wasn't already dangerous enough, Sean's assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch, who up until now, has been one of life's losers, a lowlife opportunist with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn't end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Pure, Black Mirror), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits), Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri), and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MotherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note) star. Gangs of London is created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery and is produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER for Sky Studios. The series was executive produced by Pulse Films' founder Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Jane Featherstone for SISTER and Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios. AMC will serve as co-producer for the second season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gangs of London: A Look at the Series | Premieres Exclusively on AMC+ on October 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj_zupyUZwk)