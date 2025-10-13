Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Gen V, The Beauty, Adventure Time & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fire Country, AEW/TNA, High Potential, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Gen V, SNL, The Beauty, and more!

Article Summary Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 trailer drops as Marie and Cate try to bring Polarity up to speed on campus chaos

Highlights from TV favorites: Fire Country, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, and The Beauty on FX

Smiling Friends returns with fan-favorite Mr. Frog in Season 3 Episode 2 preview

Major updates, previews, and reviews for AEW/TNA, SNL’s 50th, Matlock, Elsbeth, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, CBS's Fire Country, AEW/TNA, ABC's High Potential, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Prime Video's Gen V, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, NBC's SNL, FX's The Beauty, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 13, 2025:

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: Mr. Frog Makes His Return

Madden NFL 26 International Challenge Announced For Madrid

Fire Country S04E02: "Not a Stray" Images Spotlight Shawn Hatosy

AEW Collision Review: Unbiased Journalism from the Hospital

TNA Bound for Glory Preview: How to Watch NXTra Special PPV Tonight

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" Images Released

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Official Trailer Released

Gen V Season 2 Ep. 7 Trailer: Marie & Cate Get Polarity Up to Speed

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06 "Contrabando" Preview; S04 Look

Elsbeth Is Back on The Case Tonight! Our S03E01: "Yes, And…" Preview

Matlock Returns Tonight! Our Season 2 Ep. 1 "The Before Times" Preview

SNL, Host Amy Poehler Honor Show's 50th BDay The Best Way Possible

SNL: Poehler, Fey & Meyers vs Jost & Che in Weekend Update Joke Off

Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Beauty: Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley Weigh In on NYCC Experience

