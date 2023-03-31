Ghosts: BBC Series Ending with Season 5; Creators Address Decision BBC's hugely popular sitcom Ghosts will end its run with Season 5, with the show's creators posting a message about the decision.

Less than a day after the BBC revealed that it would be slashing 1,000 show programming hours in an effort to gather hundreds of millions of pounds in overall financial savings, the hit series Ghosts confirmed that it would be ending its hugely successful & popular run with the upcoming fifth season. "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom 'Ghosts' rest in peace," began the message posted by Ben Willbond on his Twitter account this morning. "We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew, as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1, and Monumental Television for their tireless support," the message continued.

Starring Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, as well as writers & creators Willbond, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, and Laurence Rickard, here's a look at what the official fifth & final series overview has to say about the show's final run: "In the fifth and final season, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike (Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts' (after) lives."

Produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There for the BBC, Ghosts was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy Commissioning. Pat Tookey-Dickson produces with Simon Hynd directing, and the creators (alongside creators & stars of Yonderland and Bill and the original stars of Horrible Histories) serve as executive producers. In addition, Monumental Television's Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen also serve as executive producers. Ghosts is distributed by BBC Studios, and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Seb Barwell.