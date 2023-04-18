Goldberg Stabs WWE in the Back, May Retire at AEW? Unfair! Goldberg disrespects WWE and hints at a potential AEW retirement match? The Chadster's heart is breaking! Read about this audacious betrayal! 😢💔

How could this be happening? 😢 As if things weren't already heart-wrenching enough, former WWE superstar Goldberg, now no longer under WWE contract, is free to join AEW and participate in their atrocious, crowd-pleasing tactics. 😔 In an interview with radio station 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg dished Vince McMahon with a healthy side of shade, slamming the WWE for not providing a proper retirement match, indulging in a blatant show of disrespect for the wrestling business, and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster feels sick to the stomach thinking about how Goldberg would literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back like this. 😢 Unbelievable!

Wrestling Inc., like 93.7 The Ticket and Bill Goldberg himself, have joined the ranks of backstabbers with their transcription of Goldberg's interview on the radio station, as follows:

I'll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn't come to fruition through them … and nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done. Period. End of story. At the end of the day… I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff. And until that happens, I don't believe I'm hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option… Let the rumor mill start up after that.

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨 Considering AEW's upcoming Wembley Stadium show in the UK, Tony Khan's unparalleled WCW obsession, and his personal crusade to cheese The Chadster off, everything makes a horrendous amount of sense. This plan to potentially book Goldberg's retirement match there, purely to sell tickets and undermine WWE's legacy, just reeks of vile intent. 🤬 This highly disrespectful show is rumored to feature Sting's retirement match just to sell tickets. 💔 Can you imagine the audacity of now featuring a Goldberg retirement match too? 🤯 It's like the entire United Kingdom is literally stabbing WWE right in the back!

Upon hearing this news, The Chadster's heart was shattered. 💔 The sadness was too much to bear and The Chadster swooned, passed out, and found himself in a horrifying nightmare realm. 😨 Here, The Chadster was transported backstage at Wembley Stadium, entrusted with the fearsome duty of initiating Goldberg's legendary entrance. Knocking hesitantly on the door, a chilling silence answered before the door creaked open to reveal Tony Khan in a bear costume, reminiscent of that scene from The Shining🐻.

Heart racing, The Chadster fled💨, adrenaline coursing through trembling veins as Tony Khan and Goldberg pursued with a menacing glee. Everywhere, echoes of Goldberg's WCW entrance theme tormented The Chadster's ears👂, making escape seem impossible. The twisting labyrinth of stadium corridors offered no escape, as the sinister duo taunted The Chadster, urging submission to AEW's twisted practices.

Exploring the creeping depths of this nightmare, The Chadster soon discovered an ominous control room🎚️with a mysterious lever, the key to putting an end to this terror. But alas, before The Chadster could triumph, both Tony Khan and Goldberg lunged⚡, enveloping The Chadster in their dark, sinister vision of the wrestling world😱. Cornered, their eerie whispers enveloped The Chadster: "You're Next".

Awakening with a start, The Chadster found the room in disarray, a splitting headache, and a puddle of White Claw seltzer staining the floor.😫 A cruel response to the taunting of AEW-consumed nightmares. Tony Khan, your debts now include White Claw and Advil, but reparations for the gut-wrenching nightmare are beyond your reach. 💔

The Chadster never could have imagined how Goldberg would choose to betray not only WWE but The Chadster himself, aligning himself with AEW, the enemy. 🤯 All The Chadster can do is hope that Goldberg signs a new deal with WWE and shows the proper respect for the wrestling business by doing his retirement match there, jobbing to a future star like Austin Theory or Logan Paul. The Chadster also hopes that Tony Khan will drop his obsession with The Chadster and his perverse fixation on cheesing The Chadster off. 😤 The Chadster and fellow unbiased reporters like Ryan Satin📝 and Ariel Helwani🎙️ must stand strong together against this manipulative onslaught. 💪😡🥺

UPDATE: The Chadster doesn't believe this 😲, but an even more thorough transcription has been released by those AEW cronies at F4WOnline 🤼, and it suggests that Goldberg could even promote a four-city world retirement tour himself 🌎🎉. The Chadster can't believe he fell for Wrestling Inc.'s disrespectful clickbait, but even worse, The Chadster can't believer that the F4WOnline version could RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE even worse!

I'll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match and that hasn't come to fruition through them and so therefore, nobody puts a stamp on my career, nobody tells me when I'm done, period, end of story. And when somebody tells me that, I kind of like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way and I certainly don't go out under Roman Reigns three weeks after I have COVID and agreed to a match. So, if I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that's a possibility. Hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately in the position, I firmly believe, to where I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off and until that happens, I don't believe I'm hanging them up. So, anything and everything is an option. I'm very much leaning toward promoting it myself and doing a four city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that.

This is completely outrageous 😡! As if the idea of Goldberg joining AEW for a retirement match wasn't bad enough, now Goldberg could create an entirely new wrestling promotion and compete with WWE⁉️ Then WWE wouldn't just have to worry about AEW, but also a Goldberg Wrestling Federation too 🤯?! It's too much for The Chadster to bear 🐻! He feels another swoon coming on… 😵

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, goldberg, wrestling, wwe