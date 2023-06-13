Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, fox news, good omens, ron desantis, Secret Invasion, star trek, strange new worlds, supergirl, superman & lois, The Flash, Tucker Carlson

Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens, Superman & Lois, #SaveGothamKnights, Secret Invasion, Strange New Worlds, FOX "News," and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "California Waiting," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Good Omens 2, The CW's Superman & Lois, #SaveGothamKnights, Supergirl/The Flash, Pat Sajak/The Wheel of Fortune, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, Superman: Legacy, BBC's Doctor Who, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Golden Globes, Netflix's TUDUM, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, WWE, FOX "News"/Tucker Carlson, AEW: Fight Forever, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois, Supergirl/The Flash, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson/FOX "News," Secret Invasion, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Good Omens 2 Leak Came From Prime Video; Amazon "Knew Better": Gaiman

Superman & Lois Returning for Season 4; Gotham Knights Canceled

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Offers Arrowverse Fan Sasha Calle Support

Superman & Lois Reportedly Nearing Return But At What (Literal) Cost?

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Stepping Down as Host After 40 Years

WWE Raw Tonight: Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz in Latest Indignity

Will Superman: Legacy Have Supes Sporting Trunks? "Undecided": Gunn

Doctor Who: McCoy Excited for "Underused" Bonnie Langford's Return

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 E03 "The Graham Dynasty" Clip Released

Secret Invasion Clip: Maria Hill Doesn't Think Fury's Ready for This

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 6 Images: PADRE Looks to Expand

Golden Globes Changes Hands: Goodbye, HFPA! Hello, DCP & Eldridge!

Netflix/TUDUM Posters: Squid Game, One Piece, Wednesday, Avatar & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E01 The Broken Circle Images Released

WWE Media Rights Negotiations Open; FOX, NBCU Window Ends: Report

FOX "News" Follow-Up: Tucker Carlson Hit with Cease-And-Desist Letter

AEW: Fight Forever Releases New Tag-Team Hype Trailer

DeSantis Labeled "Grand Wizard" (And Not The Dungeons & Dragons Kind)

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Responds to Fan's Soho History In-Joke

