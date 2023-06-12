Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, james gunn, ms marvel, rising stars, sense8, south park, star trek, strange new worlds, twin peaks

Star Trek, South Park, Twin Peaks, SOA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Fear TWD, Twin Peaks, MayansMC/Sons of Anarchy, James Gunn, Ms. Marvel & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Khalid with "Skyline" (going to be one of those weeks), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer, ABC's Twin Peaks, FX's Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy, Amazon's Reacher, DC Studios' James Gunn & AI, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, Freeform's Cruel Summer, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Comedy Central's South Park, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Frasier, DisneyChannel's Pretty Freekin Scary, BBC Sounds' Call Jonathan Pie, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, Babylon 5, Sense8, Rising Stars, Blue Lights & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: JMS (Babylon 5, Rising Stars, Sense8), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Twin Peaks, South Park, Ms. Marvel, Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy, James Gunn/AI & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 12, 2023:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Mount & Peck Want Picard/TNG Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05: A Moment of Grace to Last a Lifetime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Heads to New York for Season Finale

Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan "Feeling Sentimental" About Anniversary

Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South

Reacher Wears Love for Ribs, Dogs & The Truth on His Sleeve (VIDEO)

DC Studios: DCU Voice Acting Replaced by AI? "No Way": James Gunn

The Eric Andre Show S06E04 Preview: Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey & Bad Magic

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Fingerprints Are Found & More

The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser: Armstrong's Big Walker Beatdown

South Park: Parker & Stone on Completing $40M Casa Bonita Comeback

What If… Marvel Make Ms. Marvel Even More Like The MCU Version?

Rick and Morty Season 1 & Season 6 Made Us Summer Smith Fans (VIDEO)

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Talks Return, Working with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Pretty Freekin Scary Star Yuvi Hecht Discusses Joining Disney Sitcom

Call Jonathan Pie: The Angry British Ranty Political Sitcom We Need

Star Trek, Twin Peaks, Kid Rock, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Garth Marenghi Reveals What Happened To The Cast Of Darkplace

J. Michael Straczynski Offers Babylon 5, Sense8 & Rising Stars Updates

Richard Dormer Was Better Sam Vimes in Blue Lights Than The Watch

