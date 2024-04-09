Posted in: Anime, Anime, Cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Film Festival, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, cinemacon 2024, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, Haikyu, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Previews Film at CinemaCon

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle anime feature film was previewed by Crunchyroll at CinemaCon, ahead of its theatrical release later this year.

Crunchyroll announced today at CinemaCon that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights for HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle – based on the beloved volleyball manga and anime series HAIKYU!! Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are set to spike the film into North American theaters beginning on May 31, 2024. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Overview

Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, HAIKYU!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured player known as the "Little Giant," Hinata creates a team in his last year of middle school. His team is unfortunately matched up against "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament, inevitably losing.

After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Entering high school, he joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined, making his once rival his new teammate. The anime series HAIKYU!! is produced by TOHO Animation.

In HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

Credits: Directed and screenplay by Susumu Mitsunaka. Original story by Haruichi Furudate. Produced by Production I.G. Run time: 85 minutes.

Additional international theatrical release dates for the film include:

May 30 : Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

May 31 : Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

June 7 : Turkey

June 12 : Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

June 25 : Austria, Germany

June 27: Switzerland (German-speaking)

As of March 29, the film has earned over 8.5 billion yen (~$57 million USD) since opening in Japan on February 16, making it the highest-grossing movie of the Japanese box office calendar year to date.

The first four seasons of HAIKYU!! are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

