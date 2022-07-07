Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, Smallville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hate to be so emotional/I didn't mean to get physical/But when he pulled in and revved it up/I said, "You call that a pickup truck?"/And in the moonlight, I throwed him down/All kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around/A little piece of a bloody tooth/Just so you know I was thinking of you/Just so you know… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon for "Pickup Truck" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Adult Swim's Rick and Morty having a "Rick Sanchez" problem, Russell T. Davies teasing Jodie Whittaker & Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who special, HBO Max's Harley Quinn going #HarleyParty and co-creators Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern talk Season 3 this week; Disney+ officially announced the title National Treasure: Edge of History, Smallville stars Michael Rosenbaum & Tom Welling launch Talk Ville next week, pro-wrestler Paige will officially be Saraya by the time you read this, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drops a wonderfully horrific official trailer, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, July 7, 2022:

Rick and Morty: Ex-CNN Anchor Claims He Was Rick Sanchez Inspiration

Wardlow Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Doctor Who: RTD Says Whittaker Finale "Gorgeous," "Lots Of Surprises"

Stranger Things: Duffers Bros Discuss S05; S04 Filming Issues & More

Moriarty: The Devil's Game: Audible Previews Audio Drama Podcast

Harley Quinn: Schumacker, Halpern Ready to Talk Season 3 This Thursday

National Treasure: Edge of History: Disney+ Spinoff Series SDCC-Bound

Talk Ville: Rosenbaum, Welling Set for Smallville Rewatch Podcast

AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches on a Wednesday

The Boys Invades Brazil & Jensen Ackles Brings Us Along; S03E08 Promo

Harley Quinn: This Friday, There Ain't No Party Like A #HarleyParty

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02 Set for This Month: Official Trailer

NXT Great American Bash Recap: Who Escaped With The NXT Title?

Evil Returns Again: Paramount+ Confirms Series Set for Season 4

Stranger Things Creators Eye Death Note, King/Straub Adapt & More

This Moment Was Even Too Far For Beavis and Butt-Head

Paige Pens "Goodbye Letter" Before Departing WWE, Becoming Saraya

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Official Trailer Goes Hard on Horror

Tulsa King BTS Video Wishes Sylvester Stallone a Happy Birthday

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Director Confirms Eps 3 & 4 Have Wrapped

The Orville: MacFarlane on Timing of Abortion, LGBTQ Themes & More

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Review: Animated Return Scores

Beauty And The Beast: ABC Celebrating 30th Anniv Live This December

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Posts Impressive Sneak Peek

Stranger Things 4, Paper Girls, She-Hulk, The Boys & Tons More! BCTVDD

