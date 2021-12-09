Hawkeye: So Who Snitched on Florence Pugh? "Enemies" Teaser Released

If you had a chance to check out this week's episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye, then you know that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova aka Black Widow made her debut. Hot on Clint's trail for some serious payback over a deadly misunderstanding (and we're assuming still under the bidding of Julia Louis-Dreyfuss's Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine based on the end scene from Black Widow), the studio & streaming service marked the occasion by releasing a new teaser showcasing what we've seen and what's to come for next week's rumored big episode. But before we get to that, we want to know who on Instagram snitched on Pugh? Because based on Pugh's Instagram Stories post from late Wednesday, someone complained to Instagram about her post where she celebrated being on the show by understandably wanting to show off her own work. Well, it appears that would be a "spoiler no-no" for some, and Pugh heard about it from "House Zuckerberg".

"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are," Pugh wrote in her post. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching." It should be noted that Pugh's original post is back as of this writing. Now here's a look at Pugh in full-on Black Widow mode in the following teaser for what's to come, "Enemies":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Enemies | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmIDwZ78jBg)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.