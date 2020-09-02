No one is going to accuse Stephen Amell of keeping a low profile as he begins training for and production on his independent pro-wrestling drama series Heels for STARZ. Over the past week or so, we've been treated to "live" updates directly from "The Heels Gymnasium"- from early-training pains and some impressive planking feats to an appearance from none other than Alexander Ludwig (Vikings). Today, we have two posts from Amell that not only cover his Heels work, but also his past wrestling experiences and even a dip back into The CW's "Arrowverse" to offer his thoughts on a certain name-change.

In the first post, it's pretty clear that Amell is slipping into some serious method acting and harkening for a rematch with none other than Christopher Daniels, a member of AEW's SoCal Uncensored (alongside Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky). Daniels' last match with Amell was in 2018 at AEW's All-In event, with Daniels pinning Amell in Amell's first match as a singles wrestler- and now it looks like Amell's ripe for another go, and 2021 might be the year it happens.

Yo @facdaniels — Hit me up in January. It might be time to run it back. pic.twitter.com/qkMiYYpGcp — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2020

UPDATE: Looks like Daniels' is "all-in" (sorry, we had to):

Ready when you are. https://t.co/OOY8wZLG5D — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 2, 2020

But Amell's thoughts weren't just in the world of professional wrestling. For those of you who didn't see it, The CW released a promo video earlier this week for its "Arrowverse" shows- except it looks like they're trying to make "The CWverse" a thing like "fetch." While we still don't understand why it can't just stay the way it is since Amell' series set the foundation for what The CW's benefitting from now, Amell was gracious enough to offer a renaming that he thinks would be appropriate (and one that corporate wouldn't touch with a ten-foot cosmic staff):

It's the Berlantiverse. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2020

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.