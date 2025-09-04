South Park, Tracker/Ackles, Wednesday/Lady Gaga: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, Jensen Ackles: The Boys & Tracker, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, AEW/WWE, Netflix's Wednesday & Lady Gaga, Paramount+'s The Dutton Ranch, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Prime Video's Tomb Raider, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, Taylor Swift/Super Bowl LX, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Peacock's The Paper, U&Alibi's Bookish, FX's Very Young Frankenstein, Paramount's Star Trek, Prime Video's Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, Doctor Who & Big Finish, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 4, 2025:

South Park S27E04: "Wok Is Dead" Reaction: Labubu, FOX "News" & Trump

The Boys: Jensen Ackles on "Vought Rising" & Supernatural Reunion

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Teases Season 3 Return, Reuniting with Hartley

Malcolm in the Middle Return May Leave Fans "Surprised": Frankie Muniz

AEW Dynamite is Live from the 2300 Arena Again Tonight; Do Not Watch

Yellowstone: Ed Harris Joins Rip & Beth Focused Spinoff Series Cast

Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 3: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" Images & More

NCIS: Tony & Ziva 3-Episode Premiere Preview: Images, Overviews & More

HBO Max to Stream AEW Pay-Per-Views Starting with All Out Event

Tomb Raider Production Begins Jan 2026; Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

James Gunn Confirms The Date And Title For The Superman Sequel

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01 Clip: Daryl's Ready to Go Home

Helluva Boss Seasons 1 & 2, "Mission: Zero" Get Prime Video Trailer

NFL: Roger Goodell on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Halftime Rumors: "Maybe"

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle: New Poster Revealed

Wednesday: Lady Gaga Drops Tim Burton-Directed "The Dead Dance" Video

Slow Horses Season 5 Trailer: Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb Is Back

The Paper Set for Season 2: Peacock Renews "The Office" Spinoff Series

Bookish Season 2 Books Lots of Major British Names as Guest Stars

Very Young Frankenstein: FX Pilot Taps Cary Elwes for US President

Lady Gaga Releases Wednesday Season 2 Track "The Dead Dance"

Star Trek: Paramount/Skydance's "Trek Lives Here" Trailer a Good Sign?

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Animated Anthology Series Coming to Prime Video

Doctor Who: Big Finish Trailer Previews New Whittaker & Gill Adventure

The Paper: Impacciatore & Frei on Expanding "The Office" Legacy & More

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh on Series Tapping Deeply into Lore

