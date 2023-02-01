House of the Dragon Season 2 Filming in London, Spain This March? Based on a recent production listing, HBO's House of the Dragon looks to be filming the second season this March in London and Spain.

A little more than five months after the cabler gave the "Game of Thrones" prequel series a very early second season order, it looks like we might just have a filming/production update on the second season of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon. According to Production List (as you can see in the screencap below), the second season is in development/pre-production, with March 6, 2023, listed as a shoot date in London and Spain.

In an interview with The Times, Condal shared that viewers can expect much more action and even… yes… some humor. But when it came to the first season, for Condal, it was all about giving viewers a chance to get to know the characters. "We will get to the spectacle, but you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war." But now that the backstories have been laid out, the series can hit the ground running with the second season.

"Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of 'Game of Thrones,' but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in." As for the idea of lightening the tone a bit with humor, Condal shared that the writers will look for "natural pathways into moments of levity" during the new season. And who does Condal see being the GOT prequel series' Peter Dinklage? "I think Matt Smith is very funny. If there is one character that does not care, it is Daemon," Condal explained.

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."