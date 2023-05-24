HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Diablo's New "Confidence" Diablo got some "confidence" & Tabitha attempted to distract Kit Kat in FOX's HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 7 "Who's The Boss?"

HouseBroken took a wild ride down the road of canine cosmetic surgery, and every moment was hilarious in episode seven, "Who's the Boss?" of season two. Diablo (Tony Hale) gets testicular implants, which leads to a surprising power struggle. Tabitha (Sharon Horgan) battles with a rebellious teenage Kit Kat (Michaela Dietz) and Small Fun Racoon DJs (Maria Bamford). Season one and recently aired episodes can be watched on Fox or Hulu.

HouseBroken Gives Us a Crazy-As-Balls Episode

The dog park is officially going crazy in this episode, humans are obsessed with a chili food truck, and so many holes are being dug that Honey (Lisa Kudrow) becomes stressed. This plot, alongside Tabitha struggling with the rebellion of Kit Kat, was a fantastic combo and surprisingly worked well in the same episode. There wasn't a story that lacked and fell short of entertainment value compared to the other.

Elsa's (Clea DuVall) rollercoaster of energy was so funny alongside everything happening in the dog park. Even as loyal as a dog, she still finds a way to follow the leader of any given situation. HouseBroken continues to do an excellent job with its writing, but this episode showcases how much fun it has with puns. It was great to see Diablo's character receive the opportunity to spew out these incredibly absurd and hilarious puns and jokes regarding his surgery. The creative ways that his testicle enhancement was censored added so much to his introduction back to the dog park.

HouseBroken almost had me feeling slightly afraid that Chief (Nat Faxon) was going to become an annoying part of this episode. That ended up not being the case. Instead, his character arrived in small bursts of energy that added to the great level of absurdity rising in the episode. The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) was a great companion to everything happening between Tabitha and Kit Kat. The fact that I saw it coming that he would suggest dropping Kit Kat off at his home just proves how well the series has continued to develop his personality and background. This was pure fun and entertainment wrapped in a Diablo & Tabitha-centered episode. I'm excited to see what comes up next and which characters get focused on in the future.

HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 7 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 FOX's HouseBroken S02E07 "Who's the Boss?" was an episode full of incredible writing and hilarious plots that gave so much to the series' characters. Credits Network FOX

