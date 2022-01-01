In Memory of Betty White (1922-2021): BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 Jan 22

Thank you for being a friend/Traveled down a road and back again/Your heart is true, you're a pal and a confidant/I'm not ashamed to say/I hope it always will stay this way/My hat is off, won't you stand up and take a bow… as the BCTV Daily Dispatch does in honor of the late, great Betty White. With much love & respect to Andrew Gold for "Thank You for Being a Friend ('The Golden Girls' theme)" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for this final day of 2021 includes a moment to remember the passing of The Golden Girls star & comedy icon Betty White. In addition, we look at Netflix's The Umbrella Academy issuing an "incoming" warning, WWE enacting new COVID-19 protocols, Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus checking in from NBC's NYE rehearsals, BCTV's favorite shows and new shows from this year, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, January 1, 2022:

Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues

Peacemaker Might Have to Answer to Wonder Woman: Red Band Trailer

The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning

The Walking Dead & Fear TWD: AMC Offers Its 2021 Best Moments List

Golden Girls Star & Beloved Comedian Betty White Passes Away, Age 99

WWE Enacts New COVID-19 Protocol For Employees After Bad Outbreak

Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Check In from Final NBC NYE Rehearsals

Peacemaker: James Gunn on Special Features, Post-Credits; BTS Look

Naomi S01E02 Overview: After Major Revelations, Naomi Needs Answers

Superman & Lois S02E02 Overview: Clark's Visions; David Ramsey Alert

Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Overview Finds Things Getting Emotional

Chucky, Hawkeye & More: BCTV's Top 5 New Television Shows of 2021

Batwoman S03E09 Overview: OG Poison Ivy in Gotham? David Ramsey Alert

WandaVision, WWDITS & More: BCTV's Top 10 Television Shows of 2021

Doctor Who Cast Endures Next Round of BBC's Squid-Games-on-a-Budget

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Golden Girls Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV7AXRABSng)