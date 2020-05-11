Conventional wisdom says that a person with a male reproductive system cannot become pregnant, but that's not true of The Man, Becky Lynch. The Raw Women's Champion hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 36 when she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain her championship, and it's something she's keenly aware of, tweeting yesterday, "Haven't been injured. Haven't been talking much lately. So #Raw can't come soon enough." Now, Ryan Satin, the former TMZ journalist turned WWE shill, has posted "news" on his website — "news" here meaning essentially a promotional teaser — that Lynch will make a major announcement about her career on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

It's entirely possible that Lynch's announcement is a swerve and that she'll be announcing that she's ready to kick Asuka's ass after Asuka won the women's Money in the Bank match last night. However, Twitter user Fight Oracle, who has been the source of some MMA and wrestling scoops in the past, tweeted, "*BREAKING* @BeckyLynchWWE is pregnant. She'll announce it on Monday Night Raw tonight. #TheMan."

Lynch is currently engaged to fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, and she's held the Raw women's title for more than a year since winning it at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Lynch has remained over with WWE crowds (such as they still exist) longer than most in the company are able to while receiving a babyface push. She's also been getting some offers from Hollywood lately, causing speculation that she could soon go the way of The Rock and John Cena.

So Becky Lynch's announcement could really be anything, from a pregnancy announcement to a retirement announcement as Lynch leaves for Hollywood to a swerve where Lynch cuts a promo about how badass she is. Whatever the case, the tease could be enough to help draw viewers to tonight's episode of Raw, which has been plummeting in ratings lately, earning record low viewership numbers week after week.

UPDATE: It's all true. Becky Lynch announced she's pregnant on Raw tonight, naming Asuka the new champ. See what Becky said on Raw here.