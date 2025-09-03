James Gunn/The Question, Buffy, Marvel Zombies: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Teen Titans GO! Star Tara Strong, WWE/AEW, HBO's Lanterns, Star Trek: Gavin Newsom vs. Donald Trump, NBC's SNL, MTV VMAs 2025, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Comedy Central's South Park, "Buffy" Star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, ABC's Scrubs, James Gunn & The Question, Prime Video's Reacher, Howard Stern, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

Teen Titans Season 6? Tara Strong Shows How Much Fans Still Want It

Shocking Rumor: AJ Lee Set for In-Ring Return No One Saw Coming

WWE Raw Review: Saying Au Revoir to Paris After The Greatest PLE Ever

Lanterns Star's Post Helps Reignite Rumors of Black Hand Appearance

Star Trek: Gavin Newsom Defends Starfleet's Honor From Donald Trump

Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, John Higgins Respond to SNL News

MTV VMAs: Katseye for Pre-Show; KPop Demon Hunters' Huntr/x Presenting

Tulsa King Season 3 Trailer: A New Family Brings Deadlier Threats

SNL 51: PDD's Marshall, Brennan, Culhane, Patterson & Slowikowska Cast

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E01 Sneak Peek, Images Released

South Park Season 27 E04 Preview: Labubu, Butters, Trump/Satan & More

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Great BTS Looks at Pilot Filming

Marvel Zombies: Disney+ Unleashes Official Trailer & Image Gallery

It: Welcome to Derry Set to Terrorize HBO Max Beginning October 26th

Scrubs: Judy Reyes Returning for ABC's Revival/Sequel Series

James Gunn: No Rights Issue with The Question; "One of My Faves"

Reacher S04: Alan Ritchson Makes a Good Point with Epic Cheetos Rant

Howard Stern Pushes Back Addressing His Future Until Next Week

Doctor Who: It's The BBC's "National Duty" to Keep Show Going: Moffat

Buffy, Countdown, Wednesday/Lady Gaga & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Section 31: Michelle Yeoh on What Went Wrong with "Star Trek" Spinoff

