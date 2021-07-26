Jeff Hardy To Miss Raw Tonight After Testing Positive For COVID-19

WWE legend Jeff Hardy just can't seem to catch a break lately, being used primarily as a jobber for months until he finally got back in the win column last week with a victory over Raw-debuting NXT Champion Karrion Kross. The one thing Hardy has caught though is COVID-19 unfortunately and that will keep him out of action for the next couple of weeks at least as he enters self-quarantine.

The revelation of Jeff Hardy's diagnosis didn't come from WWE themselves (as they don't like their talent being outed for testing positive), but rather from recordBar, a venue in Kansas City, MO that Hardy had been advertised to appear at in a sold-out event. The venue said the following in a post on their Facebook page:

"We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks. For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, if you cannot attend the new date, please email info@leopresents.com for a refund. You will receive another email from us when the new date is announced."

The diagnosis couldn't have come at a worse time for Jeff Hardy, as on top of missing this appearance, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports he was also set to face Karrion Kross in a rematch tonight on Raw (also in Kansas City, MO) and further a program with the young superstar after shockingly defeating him last week in under two minutes.

We'll have to see if WWE chooses to continue a Jeff Hardy/Karrion Kross rivalry after Hardy returns in a couple of weeks, but ultimately right now everyone's focus should be on Hardy's well-being and health as I'm sure everyone hopes he makes a speedy recovery.