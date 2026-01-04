Posted in: TV | Tagged: house of the dragon, newlitg

House Of The Dragon Ends With Season 4 – Daily LITG, 4th January 2026

House of the Dragon ending with Season 4 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

House of the Dragon ending with Season 4 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Weston, artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira

artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira Bob Almond, comic book inker

comic book inker Darrin O'Toole, founder of Dot Comics

founder of Dot Comics Arnau París Rousset, editor at Norma Editorial

editor at Norma Editorial Douglas Wolk, comic book journalist and reviewer

comic book journalist and reviewer Rob Mead, store manager of Heroes Comics, Newport, Isle of Wight

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

