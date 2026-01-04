Posted in: TV | Tagged: house of the dragon, newlitg
House Of The Dragon Ends With Season 4 – Daily LITG, 4th January 2026
House of the Dragon ending with Season 4 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- House of the Dragon will officially end with Season 4, as confirmed by the showrunner
- The final season announcement dominated pop culture news and topped Bleeding Cool's most-read stories
- Recap of top trending topics, comics news, and stories from the past seven years included
- See which comic industry milestones and notable birthdays are being celebrated today
House of the Dragon Ends with Season 4 and the top ten stories from yesterday
- House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Series Ending with Season 4
- Comics Creator Folk React To… The US Assault On Venezuela
- ASUS Has Released Its First Xbox-Certified Wireless Controller
- CBS Evening News Makes Odd Promise to Viewers: "We Love America"
- Jim Lee Visits Bob Layton's Drink And Draw In South Korea
- Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Preview: The Future Lies in The Past
- Presumed Innocent Season 2 Production Starts; Brosnahan in BTS Clip
- The Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2025 In Comic Book Stores
- New Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Version) Hot Toys 1/6 Figure Revealed
- Bad Idea Comics Announces Project: Goat by Adam Pollina For 2026
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Si Spurrier & Michael Dowling's Minotaur From Ignition Press For 2026
- School Bus Graveyard by Red Gets a Penguin Random House Graphic Novel
- Stranger Things: Tales From '85 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2026
LITG one year ago, Frank Miller draws Red Hulk
- Frank Miller Draws The Red Hulk For Marvel Comics
- Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Tintin, Now in Public Domain, Gets a Modern Day Reboot in The Big Lie
- Husk Joins Hasbro's New Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends X-Men Wave
- Marvel's Free Comic Book Day First Look- Ultimate Incursion & XVX
- A Few DC Comics Scheduled For Next Week… Have Been Delayed A Week
- The Origin Of Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta
- Art Spiegelman And Joe Sacco Working Together On New Comic About Gaza
- Things Get X-Treme with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends X-Men Wolverine
- X-Factor Returns with New Marvel Legends Cyclops Figure from Hasbro
- Preview: Grant Morrison & Matt Fraction On Ice Cream Man #43
- Wendy Xu Sells Rights to Two Graphic Novels, One Middle Grade, One YA
- Black Mirror And EC Comics Change Ratings For Free Comic Book Day
- PrintWatch: Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Fourth Printing of It's Jeff
- Such Great Heights by New Yorker Cartoonist Ali Solomon, for 2028
- Absolute Superman #3 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January, 2025
LITG two years ago, Batgirl's Words
- Batman #141 Made Last Minute Change To Barbara Gordon's Dialogue
- FOX Business Calls Out Green Day, Forgets About Ted Nugent, Kid Rock
- Krakoa, Arakko, Orchis & The House Of X At War In X-Men Comics Today
- Many Comic Book Artists Named As Being Used By MidJourney
- Clark Kent On Lois Lane Using The Men's Room… In 1978 (Spoilers)
- Jesse Watters' Bad Day Continues: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Makes It Personal
- New Five Nights At Freddy's Game Leaked By Its Creator
- War Is Coming In Fall Of The House Of X (XSpoilers)
- Gang War Divides Up Amazing Spider-Man's New York Further (Spoilers)
- Godzilla Rules with Mattel's New Godzilla x Kong MEGA Construx Set
- CGC Issues Statement on Comics Holder Tampering Incident
- The Man Who Laughs, The Joker's Film Inspiration, Is Now Public Domain
- When Baron Zero Created "Hydra" In Captain America #5
- Will The New York Yankees Beware The Planet Of The Apes? (Spoilers)
- When Kid Venom Was Called Venom Boy… (Spoilers)
- Gail Simone Could Have Written Mortal Kombat Into The DC Universe
- Zur-En-Arrh's Future in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January, 2024
LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal
- Oy! Joss Whedon! No! Daily LITG, January 2nd 2023
- Buffy: Joss Whedon Needs to Take a Deal, Take a Check & Take a Hike
- Ghosts: UK Sitcom "Might" Kill Off Its Living Characters
- Jeremy Renner: Sheriff's Office Issues Statement on "Traumatic Injury"
- Benjamin Sisko's Father Has Now Died In Star Trek
- DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia to Be Sworn in On Comic Book
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022
- Chip Zdarsky Swears By Batman #131
- Joss Whedon's Final Fate Of Firefly Revealed (Spoilers)
- All About Joss Whedon in the Daily LITG, January 3rd 2023
- He Is Iron Man – Marvel To Put Out Tony Stark's Memoir
- Richard Starkings, Abigail Jill Harding, Tula Lotay's Comixology Plans
- Queen Of Swords & Born In Blood for Barbaric's Year Of The Axe in 2023
- Separated At Birth: Evie Dunn's Fetch & Storm King's Fetch
- Poison Ivy, Janet From HR, Healthcare Insurance & Genocide (Spoilers)
- The Death Of A Toyman In Batman #131 (Batspoilers)
LITG four years ago, Space Force Returns For S02
- Space Force Season 2 Blasts Off This February; Preview Images Released
- Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Yellowjackets Season 1 E08 Review: Someone Deal with Jackie, Please?
- Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Clayface is Back as McFarlane Toys Reveals New Megafig
- Legends of Tomorrow S07E08 Images: Someone Embraces His Inner Bro
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- Battlefield 2042 Players Outraged Over Lack Of Content
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33 Preview: Scoobies vs. Actual Scoobies
- Bernie Mireault's The Jam Returns, Rejects Blockchain Kickstarter
- Joe Prado Lanches Prado's Art And Design Agency
- Daniel Freedman & Robert Sammelin Create Kali Original Graphic Novel
- Tom Gauld Collects Literary Cartoons In Revenge of the Librarians
- Sandman #8, First Appearance Of Death, On Auction At Heritage
- No, The Guardian Didn't Pull JK Rowling From "Person Of The Year" Poll
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 Review: Rough Customers
- Blue Delliquanti's Across A Field Of Starlight Is Out Next Month
- Ghost Rider's First Appearance Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Shawn Martinbrough Writing Red Hood Six-Issue Series From DC In 2022
- Eat The Rich #5 Review: Enjoyable
- William Shatner To Publish Book Of Essays Called "Boldly Go"
- Brandon Routh in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2022
- The Umbrella Academy Gets Another Boom On eBay
LITG five years ago, 1,780 Votes For Baby Pokémon GO
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Warrior: Justin Lin Campaigns for HBOMax Move, More Seasons
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Pokémon GO Artist Jason Marino Explains Hopeful 2021 Screen
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Dragons
- Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine On Filming That Big Scene [SPOILERS]
- Brodie Lee Honored with New CrossFit Workout by WWE Star Seth Rollins
- What Does Death Metal #7 Mean For Alfred Pennyworth? (Spoilers)
- Thank You Is Not Enough – What Do I Know By Steven T Seagle
- James Hepplewhite's Top 6 Comics Of 2020
- Cleveland Browns Last Made The Playoffs In 2002, A Comics Perspective
- The Pop Art Power Comics Style of L.B. Cole
- Dark Horse Announce New Dave McKean Graphic Novel: Raptor
- Amber Heard's Mera For Aquaman 2 Based On Stjepan Šejić Design?
- Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan's First Teen Sex Education Graphic Novel
- Obscure Comics: Batman: The Shadow Of Sin Tzu #1 – 52, AOL & Jim Lee
- A Very Sweary Etrigan The Demon In Death Metal #7? (Spoilers)
- Joe Glass, The First Comic Creator To Get Vaccinated Against COVID?
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Keanu Reeves' BZRKR Graphic Novel In Shops For October 5th
- Sneak Peek at Kate Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Original Graphic Novel
- Tom Taylor On More DC Comics – And Chip Zdarsky On Justice League?
LITG six years ago, Twitch was creating PSA
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- Top 10 Horror Films of the Decade Worth Revisiting
- Comic Store In Your Future – Saying Goodbye to Free Comic Book Day For 2020?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- [OP-ED] The Disturbing Implications of the "Cats" Post-Release Patch
- DC Comics Cancels Absolute Gotham By Gaslight
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
LITG seven years ago, Batgirl has her scars
And we had much to predict.
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Weston, artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira
- Bob Almond, comic book inker
- Darrin O'Toole, founder of Dot Comics
- Arnau París Rousset, editor at Norma Editorial
- Douglas Wolk, comic book journalist and reviewer
- Rob Mead, store manager of Heroes Comics, Newport, Isle of Wight
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
