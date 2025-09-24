Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Jimmy Kimmel Reacts, Gen V, Fire Country & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, Alien: Earth, Gen V, It: Welcome to Derry, Fire Country, Pluribus, Peacemaker, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel, FX's Alien: Earth, Prime Video's Gen V, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, CBS's Fire Country, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's One Piece, ABC's High Potential, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Star Trek Universe, Showtime's Shameless, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 24, 2025:
Jimmy Kimmel Covers Suspension, Trump/FCC & More in Emotional Return
Jimmy Kimmel Returns Tonight (and Donald Trump Is NOT Happy About It)
Alien: Earth Season 2? Noah Hawley "Certainly Having Conversations"
Gen V Season 2: Raw Footage Leak Reveals Vought's Dirty Deeds (VIDEO)
Jimmy Kimmel Returns: How Nexstar & Sinclair Viewers Can Still Watch
Smiling Friends Season 3 Preview: Silly Samuel's Done Being Silly
Alien: Earth Season 1 Finale: Our S01E08: "The Real Monsters" Preview
Gen V S02E04 Preview: Jordan vs. Marie Gets Vought+ Fight Hype Video
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Opening Title Sequence Ep Titles Released
It: Welcome to Derry Trailer Offers Chilling Look at Prequel Series
Fire Country Season 4 Trailer Drops Big Spoiler, Look at Shawn Hatosy
WWE Raw Review: So Amazing It Took The Chadster's Breath Away
Jimmy Kimmel: Nexstar Joins Sinclair, Will Continue to Preempt Show
One Piece Season 2 Poster, Images Tease Luffy Arriving at Loguetown
High Potential S02E02: "Checkmate" Preview; S02E04 Overview Released
Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Gets a Warm Welcome in Latest Teaser
Peacemaker: Dave Bautista Talks Passing on Role, John Cena's Success
Star Trek Benefitted From Traditional 20+ Episode Seasons: Braga
Shameless: Sam Morgan on Not Overthinking Roles & Jeremy Allen White
Slow Horses Season 5 Preview Clip: Jackson Lamb, Unpleasant as Ever
