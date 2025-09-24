Jimmy Kimmel Reacts, Gen V, Fire Country & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel, FX's Alien: Earth, Prime Video's Gen V, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, CBS's Fire Country, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's One Piece, ABC's High Potential, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Star Trek Universe, Showtime's Shameless, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 24, 2025:

Jimmy Kimmel Covers Suspension, Trump/FCC & More in Emotional Return

Jimmy Kimmel Returns Tonight (and Donald Trump Is NOT Happy About It)

Alien: Earth Season 2? Noah Hawley "Certainly Having Conversations"

Gen V Season 2: Raw Footage Leak Reveals Vought's Dirty Deeds (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel Returns: How Nexstar & Sinclair Viewers Can Still Watch

Smiling Friends Season 3 Preview: Silly Samuel's Done Being Silly

Alien: Earth Season 1 Finale: Our S01E08: "The Real Monsters" Preview

Gen V S02E04 Preview: Jordan vs. Marie Gets Vought+ Fight Hype Video

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Opening Title Sequence Ep Titles Released

It: Welcome to Derry Trailer Offers Chilling Look at Prequel Series

Fire Country Season 4 Trailer Drops Big Spoiler, Look at Shawn Hatosy

WWE Raw Review: So Amazing It Took The Chadster's Breath Away

Jimmy Kimmel: Nexstar Joins Sinclair, Will Continue to Preempt Show

One Piece Season 2 Poster, Images Tease Luffy Arriving at Loguetown

High Potential S02E02: "Checkmate" Preview; S02E04 Overview Released

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Gets a Warm Welcome in Latest Teaser

Jimmy Kimmel, The Vampire Lestat, Charmed & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Peacemaker: Dave Bautista Talks Passing on Role, John Cena's Success

Star Trek Benefitted From Traditional 20+ Episode Seasons: Braga

Shameless: Sam Morgan on Not Overthinking Roles & Jeremy Allen White

Slow Horses Season 5 Preview Clip: Jackson Lamb, Unpleasant as Ever

