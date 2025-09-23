Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Jimmy Kimmel, The Vampire Lestat, Charmed & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, Charmed, Buffy, Peacemaker, The Vampire Lestat, Sarah Paulson, TWD/Rick Grimes, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel, Charmed, Dropout's Make Some Noise, NBC's Brilliant Minds, Netflix's WWE Raw, "Buffy" & Sarah Michelle Gellar, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Hulu's Chad Powers, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, MGM+'s Robin Hood, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, ESPN & WWE, Netflix's House of Guinness, NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Lazarus, AHS & Sarah Paulson, The Walking Dead/Rick Grimes, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

Jimmy Kimmel: Colbert, Stewart & Meyers Respond to Late-Night Return

Charmed Star Combs on Shannen Doherty Firing: "Sick and Twisted"

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sinclair Will Still Pre-Empt Late-Night Talk Show

Dropout Releases Make Some Noise Season Four Trailer

Brilliant Minds Season 2: Our S02E01: "The Phantom Hook" Preview

Jimmy Kimmel Returns: FCC Chair Looks to Clarify Previous Comments

WWE Raw Preview: WrestlePalooza Fallout Comes to Netflix Tonight

Buffy Series Pilot Not a Reboot; "A Continuation of a World": Gellar

Peacemaker S02E06 Playlist: Pretty Maids, Helloween, Dynazty & More

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return to ABC This Tuesday Night

Chad Powers Key Art Poster Spotlights Football's Greatest Catfish

The Vampire Lestat: Reid & Anderson on Biting/Burying Armand & More

Robin Hood: Sean Bean-Starring MGM+ Series Gets Official Trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04 "La Justicia Fronteriza" Images

ESPN Trashes Own Inaugural WWE Premium Live Event, WrestlePalooza

House of Guinness: Netflix Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's Series

SNL Drops First Official Season 51 Teaser Ahead of October 4th Return

Harlan Coben's Lazarus Official Trailer Previews Claflin, Nighy Series

American Horror Story Season 13: Sarah Paulson Drops a "Wink, Wink"

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Looking at Another Family Reunion?

Rick Grimes Return, Slow Horses & Quantum Leap: BCTV Daily Dispatch

