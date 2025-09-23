Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Jimmy Kimmel, The Vampire Lestat, Charmed & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, Charmed, Buffy, Peacemaker, The Vampire Lestat, Sarah Paulson, TWD/Rick Grimes, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel, Charmed, Dropout's Make Some Noise, NBC's Brilliant Minds, Netflix's WWE Raw, "Buffy" & Sarah Michelle Gellar, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Hulu's Chad Powers, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, MGM+'s Robin Hood, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, ESPN & WWE, Netflix's House of Guinness, NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Lazarus, AHS & Sarah Paulson, The Walking Dead/Rick Grimes, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 23, 2025:
Jimmy Kimmel: Colbert, Stewart & Meyers Respond to Late-Night Return
Charmed Star Combs on Shannen Doherty Firing: "Sick and Twisted"
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sinclair Will Still Pre-Empt Late-Night Talk Show
Dropout Releases Make Some Noise Season Four Trailer
Brilliant Minds Season 2: Our S02E01: "The Phantom Hook" Preview
Jimmy Kimmel Returns: FCC Chair Looks to Clarify Previous Comments
WWE Raw Preview: WrestlePalooza Fallout Comes to Netflix Tonight
Buffy Series Pilot Not a Reboot; "A Continuation of a World": Gellar
Peacemaker S02E06 Playlist: Pretty Maids, Helloween, Dynazty & More
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return to ABC This Tuesday Night
Chad Powers Key Art Poster Spotlights Football's Greatest Catfish
The Vampire Lestat: Reid & Anderson on Biting/Burying Armand & More
Robin Hood: Sean Bean-Starring MGM+ Series Gets Official Trailer
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04 "La Justicia Fronteriza" Images
ESPN Trashes Own Inaugural WWE Premium Live Event, WrestlePalooza
House of Guinness: Netflix Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's Series
SNL Drops First Official Season 51 Teaser Ahead of October 4th Return
Harlan Coben's Lazarus Official Trailer Previews Claflin, Nighy Series
American Horror Story Season 13: Sarah Paulson Drops a "Wink, Wink"
The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Looking at Another Family Reunion?
